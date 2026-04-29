Why London police say stabbing attack may have been a terrorist act

Devin Pavlou
The London police are investigating the stabbings of two Jewish men on Wednesday as a possible terrorist attack.
Image credit: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images
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The London police are investigating the stabbings of two Jewish men on Wednesday as a possible terrorist attack. This was the second assault in the area linked to antisemitism in 72 hours. 

NBC News reported that the attack happened in Golders Green, a north London suburb that has a large Jewish population and has seen multiple antisemitic attacks recently. A local Jewish patrol group, Shomrim, said it detained a man after the attack. Authorities have not released the man’s identity or motive but are describing the attack as antisemitic.

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The patrol group said members saw the man running down a road holding a knife and “attempting to stab Jewish members of the public.” 

Officials said police later arrested a 45-year-old man. They said they were working to “establish the full circumstances and any links to terrorism,” NBC News reported. The New York Times reported that a police counterterrorism unit was leading the investigation.

Police said emergency crews treated the two victims, a man in his 70s and a man in his 30s, at the scene before transporting them to the hospital. They said the victims are expected to recover. 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack on social media, while thanking the groups who assisted authorities.

“The antisemitic attack in Golders Green is utterly appalling,” Starmer wrote. “Attacks on our Jewish community are attacks on Britain.”

On Monday, police said a wall memorializing Iranian citizens who died protesting the government was vandalized in an arson attack. The wall was in the Golders Green area and had also commemorated the Israelis killed during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to NBC News.

Just over a month before Monday’s suspected arson attack, police reported that a person set fire to four ambulances in the Golders Green neighborhood. Police arrested three men and a teenager in that attack. All four remain in jail with a plea hearing scheduled for August.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A knife attack formally declared a terrorist incident in London's Golders Green neighborhood is the latest in a documented series of antisemitic attacks that U.S. authorities have already flagged as a direct safety concern for American travelers and Jewish Americans visiting the U.K.

US travel warning issued

The U.S. Embassy in London issued a security alert on April 24 urging Americans to "exercise increased caution" near Jewish and American institutions in the U.K. and Europe, citing recent attacks and threats.

Documented pattern of attacks

The Community Security Trust recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents across the U.K. in 2025, more than double the 1,662 recorded in 2022, according to the group's own figures.

Suspected Iranian proxy involvement

British counterterrorism officers are investigating whether recent arson attacks on Jewish sites are linked to Iranian proxies; MI5 says it disrupted more than 20 "potentially lethal" Iran-backed plots in the year ending in October, according to the articles.

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Behind the numbers

According to the Community Security Trust, the U.K. recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents in 2025, up from 1,662 in 2022. Over 25 people had been arrested in connection with recent attacks on Jewish sites before Wednesday's stabbing.

Community reaction

Residents expressed fear and frustration at the scene, with some heckling Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and local MP Sarah Sackman. David Meyer, CEO of Jewish educational organization PaJeS, told CNN the situation was "impossible" and that he feared the fear was "becoming normalized."

Context corner

Golders Green is a northwest London suburb home to one of Britain's largest Jewish communities, with several dozen synagogues and kosher businesses. Antisemitic incidents in the U.K. rose sharply after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and have continued to climb amid the ongoing Gaza war and the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Keir Starmer via X
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the stabbing tentatively with phrases like "according to Jewish group" and generic "two people," emphasizing official labels of "antisemitic attack" via leaders' condemnations.
  • Media outlets in the center stay neutral, noting "Jewish area" without motive speculation.
  • Media outlets on the right sensationalize a "knife-wielding maniac" explicitly "trying to attack Jews" or as a "Muslim" in "knife rampage" near a synagogue.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Two people were stabbed in Golders Green, north London, and are being treated by Hatzola emergency services.
  • A male suspect armed with a knife was seen running along Golders Green Road attempting to stab Jewish members of the public and was detained by Shomrim before police arrested him.
  • Police attended the scene, deployed a taser, and took the suspect into custody during the incident.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, a violent incident occurred in North London that is being investigated as part of a series of targeted attacks on the Jewish community.
  • An unidentified man reportedly ran along Golders Green Road attempting to stab passersby, resulting in the injury of two Jewish males who were treated at the scene by the Hatzola emergency medical service.
  • Witnesses observed the suspect fleeing the scene before being detained by members of Shomrim, a neighborhood watch group, and subsequently arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.
  • The attack is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing as part of "Operation Compertum," following a string of recent arson and explosive attacks targeting Jewish schools and synagogues across London.

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Key points from the Right

  • Two Jewish men were seriously stabbed in the Golders Green neighborhood of north London by a knife-wielding suspect targeting Jewish members of the public.
  • The suspect was subdued by Shomrim volunteers, tasered by police, and subsequently arrested after the attack.
  • The stabbing follows a series of antisemitic incidents in London, including arson attacks on synagogues and Jewish ambulances, amid a rise in antisemitic acts.
  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the stabbing as deeply concerning and emphasized the need for strong action against antisemitic offenses.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Keir Starmer via X
  3. The New York Times