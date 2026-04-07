Why the University of Missouri halted funding for multicultural student groups

Julia Marshall
The University of Missouri is cutting off direct funding to five multicultural student organizations in an effort to comply with the DOJ.
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The University of Missouri is cutting off direct funding to five multicultural student organizations in an effort to comply with a demand from the Department of Justice.

But the student groups say that by reclassifying them as “registered student organizations,” or RSOs, the school is taking “calculated steps to push minority students further away from the Mizzou stratosphere.”

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The groups will have to apply for funds through the Organization Resource Group, which oversees funding for most of the university’s organizations. 

Organizations respond

The five organizations affected are the Legion of Black Collegians, the Association of Latin American Students, the Asian American Association, the Queer Liberation Front and Four Front.

“This change is effectively a defunding of our organization,” the Latin American group wrote in an Instagram post Sunday.

“This news is disheartening, especially following the removal of the Department of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity last year,” the Asian American Association said in its own statement. “However, we will continue to support each other and keep our community thriving. We will continue to show up, speak out and build spaces where we belong.”

The Legion of Black Collegians said it was “hurt, frustrated, outraged, disheartened, and much more.”

“Attacks such as this diminish not only our legacy, but our continued ability to serve and uplift the students that the University neglects,” the group wrote on social media. 

What the university is saying

The university has responded to backlash, saying the organizations are not being defunded. Rather, they will have to apply for a different stream of funds. 

“These five groups will be classified as RSOs beginning in Fall 2026, which means they can apply for Organization Resource Group (ORG) funding on an equal basis with the vast majority of other student organizations,” Mizzou spokesperson Christopher Ave told the Columbia Missourian. 

According to local Missouri TV station KOMU, the money now budgeted to go to these organizations will go to the ORG and be distributed among more than 600 organizations on campus.

When explaining why the change was made, the university said it determined it had to change the way it provided funds to the five organizations “to comply with federal requirements and avoid jeopardizing crucial funding.”

Ave said Mizzou had to make the changes sought by the Justice Department to “avoid jeopardizing crucial funding for student financial aid, research and other university programs.”

However, the Latin American student group said that while the university received a memo from the Justice Department, “a memo is not a federal law, thus this decision was at the hands of the University of Missouri and the University alone.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The University of Missouri is ending direct funding to five multicultural student organizations, reclassifying them as standard registered student organizations that must compete for funds through a pool shared by more than 600 campus groups.

Funding access changes

The five affected groups will no longer receive dedicated direct funding and must apply through the Organization Resource Group, competing with hundreds of other campus organizations beginning Fall 2026.

University cites federal pressure

Mizzou said the change was made to comply with a Department of Justice demand and to avoid jeopardizing federal funding for student financial aid and research, according to a university spokesperson.

Groups dispute the framing

The Association of Latin American Students said a DOJ memo is not federal law and characterized the decision as one made by the university alone, not a legal requirement.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Columbia Missourian
  2. KOMU

Sources

  1. Columbia Missourian
  2. KOMU

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