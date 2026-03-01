Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Why your bathroom break has you breaking a sweat

Diane Duenez
Experts explain the vasovagal reflex behind sweating or dizziness during bowel movements, why it’s usually harmless and when to get checked out.
Image credit: Yana Iskayeva/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Many have heard of cold sweats, night sweats or even nervous sweats. But a less discussed phenomenon known as “poop sweats” is gaining attention for its peculiar symptoms and underlying medical causes.

The term “poop sweats” refers to the sudden onset of sweating, flushing, dizziness, or even fainting experienced during a bowel movement. While it may sound unusual, gastroenterologists confirm that this is a real condition frequently triggered by a vasovagal response — the same reflex responsible for fainting at the sight of blood or under severe pain.

Dr. Faiza Bhatti, a gastroenterology specialist with Mercy St. Louis, explains that the vagus nerve plays a central role in poop sweats.

“When the vagus nerve is stimulated — for example, by pain, stress or the physical strain of a difficult bowel movement — it can cause the heart rate to slow and blood pressure to drop,” she told Straight Arrow News. “This reduces blood flow to the brain, leading to symptoms like cold sweats, nausea, lightheadedness or even fainting.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

For many, poop sweats are generally not a cause for concern.

“If this has been happening since you were young and is triggered by constipation or straining, it’s often benign,” Bhatti noted.

However, adults over 50 who experience these symptoms for the first time should seek medical evaluation, as new onset may signal heart problems such as arrhythmias or even a heart attack.

The most effective prevention, according to experts, is to avoid constipation. 

“Constipation is the enemy,” Bhatti said.

She recommends a diet high in fiber — at least 25 to 35 grams daily — increased fluid intake, and the use of stool softeners if necessary. 

“Hard stools should never be considered normal,” she said. “Passing hard stool or infrequent bowel movements can trigger the vasovagal response, leading to poop sweats.”

For those who find themselves experiencing symptoms, Bhatti advises taking precautions: do not rush, use supportive tools like a footstool or Squatty Potty and maintain normal breathing throughout the process. 

“If you feel dizziness or the sensation of an impending faint, stop straining, lean forward and stand up slowly using support,” she added.

She also cautioned that, while generally harmless, fainting episodes can result in injury.

Although there are no concrete statistics on how common poop sweats are in the United States, Bhatti believes the condition is more prevalent than reported, given its under-recognition and the likelihood that many do not seek medical attention for it. 

“If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it’s important to identify the triggers and take preventive steps,” she said. “In most cases, it can be managed easily with lifestyle adjustments.”

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags:

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.