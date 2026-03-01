Why your bathroom break has you breaking a sweat

Many have heard of cold sweats, night sweats or even nervous sweats. But a less discussed phenomenon known as “poop sweats” is gaining attention for its peculiar symptoms and underlying medical causes.

The term “poop sweats” refers to the sudden onset of sweating, flushing, dizziness, or even fainting experienced during a bowel movement. While it may sound unusual, gastroenterologists confirm that this is a real condition frequently triggered by a vasovagal response — the same reflex responsible for fainting at the sight of blood or under severe pain.

Dr. Faiza Bhatti, a gastroenterology specialist with Mercy St. Louis, explains that the vagus nerve plays a central role in poop sweats.

“When the vagus nerve is stimulated — for example, by pain, stress or the physical strain of a difficult bowel movement — it can cause the heart rate to slow and blood pressure to drop,” she told Straight Arrow News. “This reduces blood flow to the brain, leading to symptoms like cold sweats, nausea, lightheadedness or even fainting.”

For many, poop sweats are generally not a cause for concern.

“If this has been happening since you were young and is triggered by constipation or straining, it’s often benign,” Bhatti noted.

However, adults over 50 who experience these symptoms for the first time should seek medical evaluation, as new onset may signal heart problems such as arrhythmias or even a heart attack.

The most effective prevention, according to experts, is to avoid constipation.

“Constipation is the enemy,” Bhatti said.

She recommends a diet high in fiber — at least 25 to 35 grams daily — increased fluid intake, and the use of stool softeners if necessary.

“Hard stools should never be considered normal,” she said. “Passing hard stool or infrequent bowel movements can trigger the vasovagal response, leading to poop sweats.”

For those who find themselves experiencing symptoms, Bhatti advises taking precautions: do not rush, use supportive tools like a footstool or Squatty Potty and maintain normal breathing throughout the process.

“If you feel dizziness or the sensation of an impending faint, stop straining, lean forward and stand up slowly using support,” she added.

She also cautioned that, while generally harmless, fainting episodes can result in injury.

Although there are no concrete statistics on how common poop sweats are in the United States, Bhatti believes the condition is more prevalent than reported, given its under-recognition and the likelihood that many do not seek medical attention for it.

“If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, it’s important to identify the triggers and take preventive steps,” she said. “In most cases, it can be managed easily with lifestyle adjustments.”