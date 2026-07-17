Wildfire smoke keeps spreading across states. Now the air is hazardous

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Wildfire smoke continues to impact millions of Americans, reducing visibility and creating dangerous, even hazardous, air quality conditions.
Image credit: Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

Many Americans are stepping outside on Friday to a hazy sky or an orange-tinted sun, perhaps for the second or third day in a row.

It comes as wildfire smoke from Canada is spreading across the eastern half of the country. It’s pouring south from hundreds of active fires burning across Ontario and British Columbia, where crews continue to battle large, out-of-control wildfires.

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And for millions of people, Friday could be the worst of it.

Americans mask up as air quality declines

From New York City to Chicago, people are masking up as thick smoke from Canadian wildfires pushes air quality to unhealthy and, in some places, hazardous levels.

“I was a bit surprised. I live down in Miami, so we don’t really get that much wildfires happening, and it’s a bit overwhelming,” Samuel Etienne, who is visiting Chicago, said. He added, “I had to run to the store and buy myself a mask and emergency inhaler, and I was not expecting this.”

The smoke has also turned skies hazy across the Midwest and Northeast, reducing visibility and triggering air quality alerts from the Great Lakes to New England.

  • Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
  • Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
  • Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Coming out of the subway, chest started to give me some issues,”  Larrion Harmon, who is also visiting Chicago, said. “Nose was burning. I can taste it. So I’m just sitting here and like, wow, I really need a mask.” 

One pilot flying near Thunder Bay, Ontario, thought he was looking at a line of thunderstorms until he got closer and realized the massive plume below was smoke pouring from active wildfires. In fact, some pilots are now reporting ash buildup on their planes’ windshields while flying.

What officials are saying

Health officials have urged people, especially children, older adults and those with heart or lung conditions, to limit time outdoors if they can.

Forecasters said conditions should start to improve across parts of the Northeast on Friday, though smoke could linger into the weekend in some areas as new plumes continue to drift south.

“Where the smoke is the thickest, it is reaching the surface at times, slightly reducing visibilities, and creating a burning or campfire smell,” the National Weather Service said in an update Friday.

And even with the smoke potentially clearing out of some areas on Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Petr told The Associated Press that smoke could return until the fires are out.

And that could take months, officials have said.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Wildfire smoke from Canada has pushed air quality to unhealthy or hazardous levels across the Midwest and Northeast, directly affecting what people can safely do outdoors.

Outdoor exposure carries health risk

Health officials have urged children, older adults and those with heart or lung conditions to limit time outdoors due to smoke reaching hazardous levels in some areas.

Smoke may linger for months

According to a National Weather Service meteorologist, smoke could return to affected regions until the Canadian fires are extinguished, which officials say could take months.

Masks now needed unexpectedly

People in cities including Chicago reported physical symptoms — chest tightness, burning nose and taste of smoke — prompting unplanned purchases of masks and inhalers.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Washington Post

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The Washington Post