Wildfires force mass evacuations in France and Spain, Sánchez calls for emergency climate pact

Diane Duenez
Wildfires fueled by hot, dry conditions and shifting winds forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes across France and Spain on Sunday. Meanwhile, governments mobilized military resources, expanded emergency operations and warned that difficult conditions could persist.
Image credit: REUTERS/Manon Cruz
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Wildfires fueled by hot, dry conditions and shifting winds forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes across France and Spain on Sunday. Meanwhile, governments mobilized military resources, expanded emergency operations and warned that difficult conditions could persist.

In southwest France, a massive wildfire in the Gironde region near Bordeaux forced the evacuation of an additional 55,000 people overnight, bringing the total number displaced during the crisis to about 220,000. Authorities said the blaze had burned roughly 104,000 acres, making it one of the country’s most significant fire emergencies in recent years.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the situation as “highly unfavorable” after what he called another difficult night for firefighters. The fire became “extremely virulent and unpredictable,” generating its own winds and advancing erratically toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area before calming somewhat by morning, he said.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

More than 2,500 firefighters, supported by 1,500 military personnel, nearly 1,200 police, and aerial firefighting assets including a military A400M transport aircraft, were deployed to contain the blaze. Additional fires were also burning in the Landes, Var, Corsica and Hautes-Alpes regions, prompting further evacuations and stretching emergency resources across the country.

The severity of the wildfire crisis led French authorities to reassign some security personnel to firefighting duties and shorten the final stage of the Tour de France, underscoring the growing strain on emergency services.

  • Smoke and flames rise during a wildfire in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Community of Madrid, Spain, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ana Beltran
  • Firefighters stand together, as a wildfire burns nearby, amid worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, in Pierroton, Gironde, France, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga
  • A plane flies, as smoke rises from a wildfire, in La Vilavella, Castellon, Spain, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Eva Manez
  • Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) refresh the area after putting out a fire in San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Madrid, Spain July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Ana Beltran
  • A gendarme covers a small hot spot with soil to prevent any risk of reignition during a patrol, as wildfires rage across the Gironde region amid worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of the country, in Le Porge, France, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Manon Cruz
  • People watch a wildfire from atop a vehicle, amid worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of the country, in Marcheprime, France, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga
  • Firefighters try to control a wildfire near Marcheprime, amid worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 26, 2026. REUTERS/Florion Goga

In neighboring Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the wildfire-affected province of Ávila, where he met emergency officials at an advanced command center and reviewed firefighting operations. Accompanied by regional and national authorities, Sánchez praised emergency personnel and highlighted cooperation among Spain’s communities and neighboring Portugal.

Speaking to reporters, Sánchez said the Spanish government would approve a royal decree Tuesday declaring fire-affected areas to be zones “seriously affected by civil protection emergencies,” a designation that could facilitate recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“The priority is saving lives and protecting populated areas,” Sánchez said, warning that challenging conditions remained ahead despite signs of progress in some firefighting operations.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the evolution of the fires was “positive, but slow” as emergency officials continued coordinating a nationwide response under emergency conditions.

Sánchez said more than 370,000 acres had burned in Spain this summer, noting that the total had risen sharply within a 24-hour period. He said 32 major fires had been recorded so far this year and renewed his call for a broad national agreement to address what he described as a climate emergency.

“We must reach a great State Pact in the face of the Climate Emergency,” Sánchez wrote on social media, calling for cooperation on prevention, emergency response and reconstruction.

The wildfires prompted expressions of concern beyond the affected countries. During his Sunday Angelus prayer, Pope Leo XIV offered solidarity with victims in France and Spain and called for prayers for those affected as well as for rescue workers battling the fires.

Round out your reading

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Wildfires burning across France and Spain have displaced roughly 220,000 people in France alone and scorched more than 370,000 acres in Spain, directly affecting Americans traveling or living in those regions this summer.

Tour de France route shortened

French authorities shortened the final stage of the Tour de France due to the crisis, affecting spectators and travelers with plans tied to the event.

Spain's emergency designation pending

Spain's government said it would approve a decree Tuesday designating fire-affected areas as civil protection emergency zones, a status that according to Sánchez could affect recovery and reconstruction access.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 190 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The Gironde fire burned 42,000 hectares (162 square miles) — four times the size of Paris and seven times Manhattan — forcing 220,000 evacuations in one region. France has burned 115,000 hectares nationally in 2026 while Spain has burned 130,000 hectares, exceeding its annual average of 100,000.

Context corner

The Gironde fire ranks among the largest in France since World War II.

Diverging views

Sources on the left placed greater emphasis on climate change as a structural driver of the fires and highlighted firefighter protection shortfalls. Outlets on the right focused more on the scale of government mobilization and operational response details.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. French Interior Minister via X
  2. Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez via X
  3. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska 
  4. The Holy See

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left casts the fires as an almost apocalyptic emergency, leaning on phrases like “out of control,” “sinister,” and “storm of fire” to stress menace and escalating danger around Bordeaux.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right shift toward a broader policy-and-climate frame, using terms like “deadly,” “devastating,” and “worsening climate crisis,” while spotlighting Spain’s emergency.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

190 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A wildfire in Southwest France forced the evacuation of 55,000 people overnight Sunday, bringing the total evacuees in the Gironde region to 220,000.
  • Authorities issued evacuation orders for five areas southwest of Bordeaux and partially closed a major highway due to the fire's spread fueled by strong winds.
  • Another fire in France's Landes region caused 30,000 evacuations, bringing total evacuations in these regions to over 250,000.
  • In Spain, 70,000 people were evacuated due to fires west of Madrid.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, firefighters sprayed water in a burning forest near Lacanau, southwest France, battling a raging wildfire that has spread rapidly across the region.
  • Gusting winds fed the flames overnight, significantly accelerating the spread of the fire that has been burning out of control since midweek.
  • Authorities in the Gironde region issued overnight evacuation orders for five localities, with the fire advancing to about 15 kilometers from Bordeaux at its closest point.
  • The wildfire forced 55,000 people to evacuate overnight, bringing the total displaced across France to 220,000 as emergency response efforts intensified.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A major wildfire in southwest France forced 55,000 more people to evacuate, bringing total evacuations in the Gironde region to over 220,000 as flames neared Bordeaux.
  • In total, more than 250,000 people were displaced in southwest France due to fires in the Gironde and Landes regions, while Spain evacuated 116,000 people amid fires in Valencia and west of Madrid.
  • The wildfires have been exacerbated by dry conditions and gusty winds, burning tens of thousands of hectares and involving thousands of firefighters, soldiers, and aircraft in France.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. French Interior Minister via X
  2. Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez via X
  3. Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska 
  4. The Holy See