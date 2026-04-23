Wildfires overrun parts of Georgia and Florida as drought worsens

Jason K. Morrell
Wildfires are tearing across parts of the southeast, destroying homes in Georgia and forcing hundreds to evacuate as conditions worsen.
Image credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP

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Wildfires in southern Georgia have destroyed more than 50 homes and forced hundreds to evacuate, with additional fires now burning across northern Florida in what state officials describe as one of the most severe seasons in decades.

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Fires expand rapidly in south Georgia

The largest blazes are concentrated in Brantley and Clinch counties, where dry ground and heavy wind have pushed flames through rural communities at a pace local officials say left residents little time to react. In Brantley County, the fire expanded dramatically within hours, putting hundreds of additional homes at risk.

Evacuation routes were overtaken in some areas, according to the Associated Press, preventing many from returning once they left. Crews are cutting their fire breaks and using aircraft to slow the advance, but shifting winds continue to carry embers into new areas.

A wildfire burns near Adkins, Ga., on Monday, April 20, 2026. (Kathy Hendrix via AP)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency covering more than half the state, and evacuation orders continue to expand as fire lines move.

Drought conditions intensify fire risk

Southern Georgia remains in extreme to exceptional drought, with rainfall running well below normal for months. State forestry officials imposed a burn ban across the region, the first of its kind, citing conditions where fires can ignite and spread with little resistance.

This photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows firefighters responding to the Pineland Road Fire in southeast Georgia on Monday, April 20, 2026. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)

Timber stands, forest undergrowth and dried vegetation have combined to create what’s essentially highly combustible fuel across the region. Officials say significant rainfall is the only factor likely to slow the fires.

Florida faces widespread wildfire activity

In Florida, crews are responding to more than 100 active fires, most of them concentrated in the northern part of the state.

State officials say prolonged drought has left large areas exposed, and the current pace of activity is tracking toward one of the most severe fire seasons in decades.

Smoke spreads across region

Smoke from the fires has pushed well beyond the burn zones, reaching cities including Atlanta and Jacksonville. Air quality in parts of southern Georgia has dropped into the unhealthy range, with emergency officials advising residents to limit time outside.

Local forecasts are calling for continued low humidity and wind, conditions that will keep the fire risk elevated over the next several days.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Active wildfires across southern Georgia and northern Florida have destroyed homes, forced evacuations and pushed unhealthy air quality into major regional cities including Atlanta and Jacksonville.

Evacuation access is cut off

In some areas, evacuation routes were overtaken by fire, according to the Associated Press, preventing residents who left from returning to their homes.

Air quality affects health

Smoke has pushed air quality into the unhealthy range across parts of southern Georgia, with emergency officials advising residents to limit time outdoors.

Burn ban now in effect

State forestry officials have imposed a burn ban across the region, the first of its kind, restricting open burning activity for residents and landowners.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox5 Atlanta
  3. Georgia Forestry Commission
  4. 11Alive

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Fox5 Atlanta
  3. Georgia Forestry Commission
  4. 11Alive

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