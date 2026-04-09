Will Kennedy’s new podcast expose ‘lies’ or spread misinformation?

Julia Marshall
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promising “a new era of radical transparency in government” through a podcast he’s launching next week.
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Often accused of spreading misinformation about public health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promising “a new era of radical transparency in government” through a podcast he’s launching next week.

“We’re going to name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health,” Kennedy, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, says in a teaser clip. “This isn’t going to be about politics. It’s about our families. It’s about our children.”

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Kennedy’s agency told The Associated Press he will sit down with doctors, scientists and agency staff on the show, called simply “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast.”

In a teaser video, Kennedy said the podcast will be a new way to expose corruption in government and the public health industry. 

“I hope you’ll join us in our mission to Make America Healthy Again,” Kennedy said. 

The MAHA agenda

Kennedy’s tagline at the end of the teaser clip mentions the MAHA movement, a plan from HHS aimed at changing the way the U.S. government addresses food, vaccines and overall health in the states. 

Most recently, MAHA took aim at medical schools, announcing that 53 institutions will start requiring doctors to receive 40 hours of nutrition education before graduating.

The focus on nutrition hasn’t stopped there. Earlier this year, the department announced a new set of dietary guidelines intended to promote healthy eating habits and reduce the need for medications and disease diagnoses. The guidelines advocated greater consumption of red meat and claimed to end a “war” on saturated fats. The main theme: “eat real foods.”

Kennedy and the MAHA movement also have been vocal about vaccines, amplifying the debunked theory that childhood vaccines cause autism and questioning the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, which scientists credit with saving millions of lives worldwide.

Late last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its website to reflect Kennedy’s own skepticism towards vaccines, repeating the claims about links between vaccines and autism. 

Kennedy also pushed for changes to vaccine schedules for kids and the COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. 

The guidance, which the CDC unveiled back in October, no longer universally recommends the COVID-19 vaccination, even for those at high risk. Instead, doctors and patients are encouraged to make personalized choices based on risks and benefits.

The CDC also updated guidance for children. It stated that toddlers should now receive a separate chickenpox vaccine instead of the combined MMRV vaccine.

MAHA criticisms

While the MAHA movement has fierce support from many Trump supporters, Kennedy has faced backlash in recent months. Some MAHA supporters say he’s not sticking to his own promises. 

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order prioritizing U.S. production of glyphosate, the active ingredient in the widely used weedkiller Roundup, which officials and the scientific community say could cause cancer. 

Kennedy had called the herbicide “one of the likely culprits in America’s chronic disease epidemic.” But he changed his tune, backing the president’s order. In a statement to CNBC, he said Trump’s order “puts America first where it matters most — our defense readiness and our food supply.”

The comments drew fierce criticism from MAHA moms, who have long fought to ban the pesticide. 

And MAHA moms aren’t the only ones fighting Kennedy’s agenda. Earlier this year, a judge blocked Kennedy and his department from cutting the number of vaccines recommended for all children. 

Kennedy had previously announced that the CDC would no longer recommend protections against the flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A and B, some forms of meningitis or RSV. 

What will the podcast actually address?

Kennedy and HHS have not released any episodes of the podcast yet, but administration officials told The Associated Press that it will spread messaging about chronic disease and improving health. New episodes will drop every other week, though officials have not named any of the upcoming guests. 

“This is part of our larger strategy to bring the Make America Healthy Again message to as wide an audience as we can,” Liam Nahill, HHS digital director, told the AP. 

There’s some speculation that the podcast, and focus on nutrition rather than the more contentious vaccine issue, is an effort to boost support ahead of the midterm elections. 

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon told the AP the show will cover affordability and other topics that polls show are important to voters. 

“Americans are united on the need to urgently address chronic disease, improve nutrition, strengthen food quality, and lower health costs,” he said. “The Secretary Kennedy Podcast will cover all those issues.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal health guidance on vaccines and nutrition has already changed under Kennedy's leadership at HHS, directly affecting what doctors recommend and what information appears on government health websites.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance shifted

The CDC no longer universally recommends the COVID-19 vaccine, even for high-risk individuals, replacing the previous blanket recommendation with a personalized risk-benefit approach.

Children's vaccine schedule changed

CDC guidance now directs toddlers to receive a separate chickenpox vaccine instead of the combined MMRV vaccine, changing what pediatricians are instructed to administer.

Government health websites updated

The CDC updated its website to reflect Kennedy's vaccine skepticism, including claims about links between vaccines and autism that scientists have debunked.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 31 media outlets

Context corner

Kennedy co-founded the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense and has long linked vaccines to autism, a claim scientific research has repeatedly debunked. Before joining the Trump administration, he hosted his own podcast and appeared on dozens of others to share his views in long-form interviews.

Debunking

According to Reuters, Kennedy has linked vaccines to autism, a theory described as "long debunked by scientific research." Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, warned the podcast could erode HHS agencies' long-held reputation as a "safe harbor for information."

History lesson

Kennedy hosted his own podcast before joining the Trump administration and has appeared on dozens of others. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary also hosts a podcast, but officials believe Kennedy's will be the first hosted by a sitting cabinet secretary.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. RFK Jr. via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the podcast as an accusatory project aimed to "expose" "lies" that have "made Americans sick," stressing Kennedy's "anti-vaccine crusader" past, warnings about "corruption" and use of taxpayer resources.
  • Media outlets in the center frame "radical transparency" descriptively; all agree the podcast exists and will feature doctors and scientists, reflecting a deeper split over trust in institutions versus outsider accountability.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as "telling the truth" and staging "fearless conversations," casting institutions as dishonest and the show as a corrective, part of Trump-era media energy.

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Media landscape

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31 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is launching The Secretary Kennedy Podcast to promote radical transparency by discussing public health issues with doctors, scientists, and agency staff.
  • The podcast aims to expose lies that have harmed Americans' health and covers topics such as chronic disease, nutrition, food quality, affordability, and health costs ahead of the midterm elections.
  • This communication effort reflects a rebranding by the Department of Health and Human Services toward less contentious health topics, including a healthier food agenda.

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Key points from the Center

  • Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Will launch 'The Secretary Kennedy Podcast' next week, bringing government messaging into an official audio format, according to department officials.
  • This effort reflects a broader rebranding strategy as the department shifts focus from contentious vaccine policies toward healthy food initiatives ahead of November's midterm elections; Kennedy previously hosted his own podcast before joining the administration last year.
  • Kennedy intends to use the show for a "new era of radical transparency in government," promising to "name the names of the forces that obstruct the paths to public health," with a studio accommodating four people.
  • HHS digital director Liam Nahill stated the podcast is part of a strategy to promote the "Make America Healthy Again" message, aiming to address affordability, chronic disease, and food quality for a broader audience.
  • The communication effort follows recent department setbacks, including a federal court ruling last month blocking vaccine policy changes, while resistance from Republican senators has stalled President Donald Trump's surgeon general nominee from taking office.

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Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. RFK Jr. via X

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