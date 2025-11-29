Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Winter tornado threat persists as experts warn of seasonal risks

Diane Duenez
Tornadic activity typically tapers off after the summer months, but the threat can linger well into winter.
Summary

Winter tornado threat

Tornado risk continues beyond summer, with forecasters expecting about 28 U.S. tornadoes this December.

Unique geography

Atmospheric scientists say the nation’s access to Gulf moisture and contrasting terrain creates ideal conditions for tornado formation year-round.

Added hazards

Fast-moving winter tornadoes, like those in December 2023, increase danger and require residents to prepare shelters and plan for outages.

Full story

Tornadoes remain among the most complex and least understood weather phenomena. Scientists still lack full answers about how they form, how they sustain themselves and why they dissipate. Wind speeds can range from about 60 mph to more than 300 mph.

Tornadic activity typically tapers off after the summer months, but the threat doesn’t disappear. The destruction left across Tennessee in December 2023 serves as a reminder of the risk.

Tornado threat persists

Forecasters expect roughly 28 tornadoes in the U.S. this December.

“The United States has more tornadoes and greater tornado density than any place in the world. We have a very unique geography,” said Walker Ashley, an atmospheric scientist at Northern Illinois University. “The proximity of the Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean brings moisture into the U.S., which is a critical ingredient for thunderstorm formation. And the mountains to the west create an environment supportive of very strong instability, or energy, for thunderstorms.”

Atmospheric pressure plays a central role. Lower pressure strengthens storms by drawing air inward, producing the rain, wind and rotation that can lead to a funnel cloud.

Tornado outbreaks are most common between February and June. But a strong low-pressure system combined with unusually warm air can produce a winter tornado.

“Most tornadoes are short-lived — sometimes only minutes — and may not travel far,” Ashley said. “In other cases, particularly during the cool season, tornadoes tend to move very fast.”

Tornado preparedness

Winter conditions can make an already dangerous event more hazardous.

The National Weather Service advises residents to bundle up before taking shelter, restock safe spaces with winter supplies, keep access routes clear and prepare for possible power outages.

The December 2023 tornado outbreak killed seven people and injured 71.

Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Why this story matters

Understanding how and why tornadoes occur, including during atypical seasons, highlights ongoing risks and provides context for preparedness and public safety, especially following events like the December 2023 Tennessee outbreak that resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Tornado unpredictability

Scientists acknowledge that tornadoes remain among the least understood weather events, emphasizing challenges in predicting their formation and behavior.

Seasonal risks

Tornadoes can occur outside typical spring or summer months, with forecasters expecting tornado activity even in December, as demonstrated by recent destructive outbreaks in Tennessee.

Preparedness and public safety

Experts stress the importance of readiness measures, such as winterizing shelters and preparing for power outages, to mitigate storm impacts and enhance community safety.

