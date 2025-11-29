Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Wintry weather, storms disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel 

Cassandra Buchman
Those traveling back home after Thanksgiving should be careful, as winter storms are expected to hit multiple areas across the United States. This wintry weather is set to continue into next week as well.
Image credit: Getty Images
Summary

Wintry weather

Snowstorms are hitting the Midwest and central/northern Plains just as people are traveling home from their Thanksgiving trips.

How much snow?

Meteorologists predict snow could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour. A total of 6-12 inches could accumulate in some areas.

Rain in the Gulf Coast

As some regions battle the snow, the western Gulf Coast will see showers and thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Full story

Those traveling back home after Thanksgiving should be careful, as winter storms hit multiple areas across the United States. This wintry weather is set to continue into next week as well. 

The National Weather Service warned of “widespread heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions” for the central and northern Plains, as well as the Midwest, on Saturday, which are expected to continue into Monday.

Snow could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour, with a total accumulation of 6-12 inches in affected regions. 

“The combination of heavy snow rates along with gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions due to limited visibility and snow-covered roadways,” the NWS said. 

Meanwhile, the western Gulf Coast will see showers and thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, according to the NWS. Parts of Texas and Louisiana could be hit with hail, isolated tornadoes and strong winds, meteorologists said. 

Rain will fall in the storm’s warmer southern side, accompanied by a wintry mix between the rain and accumulating snow. Thunderstorms in parts of Texas and Louisiana are forecast to be severe on Saturday with hail, isolated tornadoes, torrential downpours and locally strong winds.

Travel hazards

AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said the “period from Saturday to Saturday night is likely to be the worst for travel.” Interstates 70, 80, 90 and 94 will be especially difficult to traverse, Accuweather wrote. 

“Buckle up and be ready for travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Crews may struggle at times to keep up with heavy snow on roads and highways across the Midwest and Great Lakes,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.  “This stormy and cold pattern is expected to continue through the first week of December.”

Although the Midwest will be among the hardest hit when it comes to snow, “travel disruptions will likely be felt far beyond the Midwest, with delays and cancellations rippling across the country,” Glenny said, adding, “Delays can quickly stack up at major hubs during de-icing and snow removal operations on runways and tarmacs.”

As of late Saturday morning, there were over 4,600 delays into or out of airports in the United States. FlightAware was tracking over 1,480 total cancellations as well. 

It doesn’t look like there will be much relief from severe weather next week, either. Cold air will expand, meaning conditions are ripe for snowstorms in the central Plains, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England starting next week, AccuWeather wrote.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Why this story matters

Severe winter storms are affecting large parts of the United States during a major travel period, causing hazardous conditions, travel disruptions and potential safety risks for millions of people returning from Thanksgiving celebrations.

Travel disruptions

According to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, dangerous road and air conditions are leading to delays and cancellations, impacting travelers during a busy holiday period.

Extreme weather

Multiple regions, including the central and northern Plains, Midwest and Gulf Coast, are experiencing significant snowfall, severe thunderstorms, hail and possible tornadoes, increasing safety concerns.

Public safety

Hazardous weather and limited visibility create risks for motorists and communities, and authorities are warning the public to prepare for disruptions and dangerous conditions.

Sources

  1. The National Weather Service
  2. AccuWeather

