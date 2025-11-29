Wintry weather, storms disrupt post-Thanksgiving travel 

Those traveling back home after Thanksgiving should be careful, as winter storms hit multiple areas across the United States. This wintry weather is set to continue into next week as well.

The National Weather Service warned of “widespread heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions” for the central and northern Plains, as well as the Midwest, on Saturday, which are expected to continue into Monday.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Snow could fall at a rate of 1 inch per hour, with a total accumulation of 6-12 inches in affected regions.

“The combination of heavy snow rates along with gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions due to limited visibility and snow-covered roadways,” the NWS said.

Meanwhile, the western Gulf Coast will see showers and thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, according to the NWS. Parts of Texas and Louisiana could be hit with hail, isolated tornadoes and strong winds, meteorologists said.

Rain will fall in the storm’s warmer southern side, accompanied by a wintry mix between the rain and accumulating snow. Thunderstorms in parts of Texas and Louisiana are forecast to be severe on Saturday with hail, isolated tornadoes, torrential downpours and locally strong winds.

Travel hazards

AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operations Carl Erickson said the “period from Saturday to Saturday night is likely to be the worst for travel.” Interstates 70, 80, 90 and 94 will be especially difficult to traverse, Accuweather wrote.

“Buckle up and be ready for travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Crews may struggle at times to keep up with heavy snow on roads and highways across the Midwest and Great Lakes,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. “This stormy and cold pattern is expected to continue through the first week of December.”

Although the Midwest will be among the hardest hit when it comes to snow, “travel disruptions will likely be felt far beyond the Midwest, with delays and cancellations rippling across the country,” Glenny said, adding, “Delays can quickly stack up at major hubs during de-icing and snow removal operations on runways and tarmacs.”

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

As of late Saturday morning, there were over 4,600 delays into or out of airports in the United States. FlightAware was tracking over 1,480 total cancellations as well.

It doesn’t look like there will be much relief from severe weather next week, either. Cold air will expand, meaning conditions are ripe for snowstorms in the central Plains, Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and New England starting next week, AccuWeather wrote.