Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

A bird flu outbreak from Texas has now infected Wisconsin cattle

Julia Marshall
The state of Wisconsin has become the 18th state to detect avian flu in dairy cattle since an outbreak began in 2023.
Image credit: Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Wisconsin bird flu

Wisconsin is now seeing its first-ever avian influenza cases in dairy cattle.

Milk testing

The flu was detected through National Milk Testing Strategy testing, a process differing from routine surveillance.

Other cases

Wisconsin becomes the sixth state this year to see cattle affected by avian influenza.

Full story

Avian influenza has been detected for the first time in a herd of dairy cattle in Wisconsin — the 18th state to report the disease in cows since 2024. The Wisconsin cases are likely linked to a 2023 bird flu outbreak in the Texas Panhandle.

The newly affected herd is located northeast of the state capital in Dodge County, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Affected cattle across the U.S. 

Since the initial outbreak, cattle in 18 states have been affected, including six this year: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas and now Wisconsin. The strain of flu varies across states, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) says Wisconsin’s outbreak features the same strain as recent cases in Nevada and Arizona.

APHIS says it has been using its own eradication strategy since the outbreak began. It focuses on biosecurity measures to limit the spread. The strategy urges farmers to limit visitors, avoid mixing species on farms, look out for sick animals and take action if animals seem ill. 

In its latest update on the Wisconsin outbreak, APHIS said it will continue using the same strategy. 

Milk testing

APHIS said it detected the flu in Wisconsin through National Milk Testing Strategy testing, a process that 46 states now routinely use.

However, bird flu is typically detected through surveillance required before moving cattle across state lines. The new milk testing is aimed at further identifying where the virus is present in the U.S. and helping mitigate it more quickly. 

Consumer risk

While cattle that contract avian flu may experience reduced milk production, APHIS said pasteurization is effective in inactivating the flu strain. Plus, farmers are urged to only send milk from healthy cattle into processing for human consumption. 

The disease itself poses a low risk to the general public, APHIS said. However, individuals who work and recreationally interact with birds and mammals are at higher risk of infection and should take precautions outlined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance

Going forward

APHIS said it is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to prevent further spread and conduct on-farm investigations and diagnostics. 

The Journal Sentinel reports that the affected farm in Wisconsin is now quarantined, and any cattle showing signs of illness will be separated for further treatment. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Avian influenza has been detected in Wisconsin dairy cattle for the first time, highlighting concerns about disease spread, food safety measures and efforts to control outbreaks in agricultural sectors.

Disease transmission

The spread of avian influenza to new herds and states raises concerns about how contagious diseases can affect livestock, impact agriculture and prompt responses to contain outbreaks.

Food safety

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, pasteurization is effective in inactivating the flu strain, and milk from affected animals is not sent for human consumption.

Biosecurity measures

The use of biosecurity protocols and on-farm quarantine reflects ongoing efforts by APHIS and local agencies to reduce further disease spread and protect both animals and workers.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. APHIS
  2. CDC
  3. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sources

  1. APHIS
  2. CDC
  3. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.