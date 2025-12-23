A bird flu outbreak from Texas has now infected Wisconsin cattle

Avian influenza has been detected for the first time in a herd of dairy cattle in Wisconsin — the 18th state to report the disease in cows since 2024. The Wisconsin cases are likely linked to a 2023 bird flu outbreak in the Texas Panhandle.

The newly affected herd is located northeast of the state capital in Dodge County, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Affected cattle across the U.S.

Since the initial outbreak, cattle in 18 states have been affected, including six this year: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas and now Wisconsin. The strain of flu varies across states, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) says Wisconsin’s outbreak features the same strain as recent cases in Nevada and Arizona.

APHIS says it has been using its own eradication strategy since the outbreak began. It focuses on biosecurity measures to limit the spread. The strategy urges farmers to limit visitors, avoid mixing species on farms, look out for sick animals and take action if animals seem ill.

In its latest update on the Wisconsin outbreak, APHIS said it will continue using the same strategy.

Milk testing

APHIS said it detected the flu in Wisconsin through National Milk Testing Strategy testing, a process that 46 states now routinely use.

However, bird flu is typically detected through surveillance required before moving cattle across state lines. The new milk testing is aimed at further identifying where the virus is present in the U.S. and helping mitigate it more quickly.

Consumer risk

While cattle that contract avian flu may experience reduced milk production, APHIS said pasteurization is effective in inactivating the flu strain. Plus, farmers are urged to only send milk from healthy cattle into processing for human consumption.

The disease itself poses a low risk to the general public, APHIS said. However, individuals who work and recreationally interact with birds and mammals are at higher risk of infection and should take precautions outlined in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Going forward

APHIS said it is working with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to prevent further spread and conduct on-farm investigations and diagnostics.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the affected farm in Wisconsin is now quarantined, and any cattle showing signs of illness will be separated for further treatment.