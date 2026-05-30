With singers dropping out of Freedom 250 concert series, Trump suggests taking the stage himself

Diane Duenez
Image credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
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President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is considering replacing several performers who withdrew from a Freedom 250 event in Washington with himself. In a Truth Social post he said he’s ordering representatives to examine the feasibility of holding an “AMERICA IS BACK” rally on Wednesday. 

Straight Arrow reached out to the White House and is awaiting a response to clarify which “Wednesday” the president is referring to.

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The proposal follows a wave of artist withdrawals from the Great American State Fair. The 16-day event on the National Mall is tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration. 

In the message, Trump said some artists were getting “the yips” about appearing on Wednesday. He suggested that he, rather than what he called “highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’” could take their place to give a speech.

Several performers had already backed out after the event’s lineup was announced, saying they had concerns about the festival’s political ties or that the event was not presented to them that way when they agreed to participate.

Among those no longer slated to appear are Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and The Time and Young MC. Other performers, including Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida, remained on the schedule in earlier reports.

Freedom 250 has described the fair as a nonpartisan celebration bringing together all U.S. states and territories for the country’s 250th birthday. The organization’s chief executive, Keith Krach, has said the goal is to celebrate the nation and draw participants from across the country.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A planned 16-day public event on the National Mall tied to the United States' 250th anniversary is experiencing performer withdrawals and a possible schedule change that affects what attendees can expect.

Lineup is already changing

Several announced performers, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels and The Commodores, have withdrawn.

Event's nature is contested

Some artists said the event was not described to them as politically tied when they agreed to participate, while Freedom 250 describes it as a nonpartisan celebration.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social

Sources

  1. President Donald Trump via Truth Social