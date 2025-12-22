Witkoff calls Ukraine talks in Miami productive, Moscow downplays progress

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said talks over the weekend with Ukrainian leaders and European officials were “productive and constructive.” The talks in Florida were aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, with officials working to align their positions.

Peace talks in Florida

Witkoff met with Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday, officials from Ukraine and Europe on Sunday and then had a separate meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Following the meetings, Witkoff posted on social media, saying the conversations focused on a “shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe.” He noted that Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine.

Over the last three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners.



The Ukrainian delegation included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the… — Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (@SEPeaceMissions) December 21, 2025

But the Kremlin’s foreign policy aide, who attended a meeting, pushed back. He said that Ukrainian and European input did not improve the chances of a deal.

The Trump administration has already unveiled a 20-point plan to end the war. Witkoff said this weekend’s meetings focused on a few key areas, such as security guarantees for Ukraine and plans to expand support for rebuilding the country’s economy.

However, the sticking point preventing a peace deal is the issue of land. Russia wants to keep the Ukrainian soil that it has seized, but Kyiv is refusing to give any land up.

Ahead of the meetings, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the goal isn’t to impose America’s will but to determine what both sides need and what they’re willing to give to reach a peace agreement.

The war between Russia and Ukraine

Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, and the four-year anniversary of the war is now approaching.

Early Monday morning, a Russian general was killed in Moscow after a car bomb exploded beneath his vehicle. Officials have launched an investigation into the incident. However, one of the theories it’s pursuing is that the crime was “organized by the Ukrainian special services.”

The general, Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, is the third high-ranking military figure killed since 2024, according to ABC News.