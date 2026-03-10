Woman charged with attempted murder after firing rifle at Rihanna’s LA home

A Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she fired multiple rounds toward Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home. Investigators said the singer and her family were inside at the time, but no one was injured.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, of Orlando. Police said she drove to the entrance of the Beverly Hills–area property Sunday afternoon and fired several shots from inside her vehicle toward the gated residence.

Police arrested Ortiz shortly afterward and is now being held on bail set at more than $10 million, according to jail records.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Police say rifle fire struck gate

The shooting occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 09: Tape covers an area allegedly struck by bullets at the entrance to Rihanna’s home on March 09, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. According to reports, a woman fired a gun repeatedly toward Rihanna’s home, and no injuries were reported. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was taken into custody by police and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. (Photo by HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Investigators said Ortiz fired multiple rounds toward the property’s front gate. Bullets struck the gate and a vehicle parked inside the driveway, police said.

Rihanna was home with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children at the time, according to police. No injuries were reported.

(Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Suspect arrested after vehicle stop

Police said Ortiz left the area immediately after the shooting.

Officers later located a vehicle matching the description in Sherman Oaks, several miles from the residence. They conducted a traffic stop in a shopping center parking lot and took her into custody without incident.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Investigators said they recovered an AR-15-style rifle and shell casings from the vehicle.

Authorities have not announced a motive.

Social media posts under review

The LA Times reported that Ortiz had posted messages about Rihanna on social media in the weeks before the shooting. Posts reviewed by reporters included comments directed at the singer and a meme alleging she had AIDS.

(Orange County Detention Center)

Investigators have not said whether those posts factored into the shooting.

Public records show Ortiz had prior arrests in Florida, including a 2023 arrest related to a domestic violence case.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Prior security breach at Los Angeles home

Rihanna has faced a previous security incident at a Los Angeles residence.

In 2018, a man broke into her Hollywood Hills home and remained inside for hours before being discovered by staff. He later pleaded no contest to stalking charges.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting remains ongoing.