Woman convicted in 2014 Slender Man stabbing goes missing in Wisconsin

Morgan Geyser, one of the women who, in 2014, admitted to stabbing a classmate to appease the fictional character Slender Man, is missing. Authorities in Wisconsin issued an alert Sunday, explaining that the now-23-year-old cut off her ankle-monitoring bracelet before leaving a group home she had been living in.

“Officers are searching for a woman who cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night,” the Madison Police Department wrote in a social media post, adding that Geyser was last seen with an “adult acquaintance,” and “Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning.”

2014 Slender Man stabbing

Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured their classmate, Payton Leutner, into a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in May 2014. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Authorities said Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times in an attempt to prove her loyalty to Slender Man, a fictional horror character, as Weier encouraged her. Leutner survived the attack, though she did suffer life-threatening injuries.

Geyser and Weier later claimed that they believed Slender Man would hurt their families if they didn’t carry out the attack.

Victim’s family, Geyser’s attorney respond

In a statement published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Leutner’s family said that she was safe and that they are cooperating with law enforcement.

“The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan,” the statement read. “The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”

The outlet was also able to reach Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, by phone. However, he said that he had no information about his client’s disappearance, nor had he been contacted by law enforcement.

In an Instagram post, Cotton added, “If anybody has contact with Morgan, hears from her, or if Morgan happens to see this, turn yourself in. Do not continue to remain on the run like this. It is not in your best interest to handle this matter that way.”

2018 treatment and subsequent release

Geyser pled guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was convicted as an adult, but she was found not guilty by reason of mental illness. She received a sentence of up to 40 years in a psychiatric facility.

In 2018, Geyser began treatment for a schizophrenic diagnosis, with mental health experts subsequently saying her condition had improved. Earlier this year, her psychologist said she is no longer on medication and had shown no signs of psychotic behavior over the past two years.

As a result, in January, she was released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and placed into the group home that she escaped from on Saturday. The name and location of the home have been sealed by the court for safety reasons.