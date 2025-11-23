Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Woman convicted in 2014 Slender Man stabbing goes missing in Wisconsin

Drew Pittock
Morgan Geyser, one of the women who, in 2014, admitted to stabbing a classmate to appease the fictional character Slender Man, is missing.
Image credit: AP Photo/Morry Gash
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Morgan Geyser missing

Morgan Geyser, one of the women who, in 2014, admitted to stabbing a classmate to appease the fictional character Slender Man, is missing.

Ankle monitor

According to authorities, Geyser cut off her ankle monitor before disappearing with an “adult acquaintance” from the group home she was living at.

Group home

Geyser was released from a mental health institute in early 2025. The name and location of the group home she’s been living in were not revealed.

Full story

Morgan Geyser, one of the women who, in 2014, admitted to stabbing a classmate to appease the fictional character Slender Man, is missing. Authorities in Wisconsin issued an alert Sunday, explaining that the now-23-year-old cut off her ankle-monitoring bracelet before leaving a group home she had been living in.

“Officers are searching for a woman who cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a group home Saturday night,” the Madison Police Department wrote in a social media post, adding that Geyser was last seen with an “adult acquaintance,” and “Her whereabouts are unknown as of Sunday morning.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

2014 Slender Man stabbing

Geyser and her friend, Anissa Weier, lured their classmate, Payton Leutner, into a park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in May 2014. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Authorities said Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times in an attempt to prove her loyalty to Slender Man, a fictional horror character, as Weier encouraged her. Leutner survived the attack, though she did suffer life-threatening injuries.

Geyser and Weier later claimed that they believed Slender Man would hurt their families if they didn’t carry out the attack.

Victim’s family, Geyser’s attorney respond

In a statement published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Leutner’s family said that she was safe and that they are cooperating with law enforcement. 

“The family would like to thank all of the law enforcement entities involved in the efforts to apprehend Morgan,” the statement read. “The Leutner family also wish to thank the outpouring of support from family, friends and well-wishers who have contacted them during this difficult time.”

The outlet was also able to reach Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, by phone. However, he said that he had no information about his client’s disappearance, nor had he been contacted by law enforcement. 

In an Instagram post, Cotton added, “If anybody has contact with Morgan, hears from her, or if Morgan happens to see this, turn yourself in. Do not continue to remain on the run like this. It is not in your best interest to handle this matter that way.”

2018 treatment and subsequent release

Geyser pled guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was convicted as an adult, but she was found not guilty by reason of mental illness. She received a sentence of up to 40 years in a psychiatric facility.

In 2018, Geyser began treatment for a schizophrenic diagnosis, with mental health experts subsequently saying her condition had improved. Earlier this year, her psychologist said she is no longer on medication and had shown no signs of psychotic behavior over the past two years.

As a result, in January, she was released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute and placed into the group home that she escaped from on Saturday. The name and location of the home have been sealed by the court for safety reasons.

Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock
Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Public safety concerns and mental health oversight are highlighted after Morgan Geyser, convicted in the widely known Slender Man stabbing, removed her monitoring bracelet and left her supervised group home, prompting a police search and renewed discussion on offender supervision.

Offender supervision

Geyser's disappearance after removing an electronic monitoring device raises questions about the effectiveness and protocols of monitoring individuals released from mental health institutions under court supervision.

Mental health and crime

The case focuses attention on how the justice and mental health systems manage individuals found not guilty by reason of mental disease, including decisions around treatment, release and ongoing risk assessment.

Public safety

Authorities' response to Geyser's disappearance and the call for public assistance highlight ongoing community concerns about safety when high-profile offenders are conditionally released into less restrictive environments.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 71 media outlets

Context corner

The Slender Man case gained national attention in 2014 due to its connection to online horror fiction and the mental health of juvenile offenders, raising ongoing debates about youth exposure to internet-based content and how the justice system treats mentally ill juveniles.

History lesson

Case histories show that conditional release and reintegration for individuals involved in violent offenses with mental health diagnoses often face community resistance, supervision challenges and recidivism concerns, as reflected in repeated setbacks for Geyser’s placement.

Oppo research

Opposition to Geyser's release, particularly from the victim's family and some community members, centers on concerns for public safety and the suitability of housing her in group homes located near the victim's family or other residential neighborhoods.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Madison Police Department via Facebook
  2. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  3. Tony Cotton via Instagram

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the individual's mental health history and conditional release from a mental health institute.
  • Media outlets in the center provide more vivid details of the original crime without the same emotional intensity.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the event as a public safety threat, employing emotionally charged terms like "stabber," "escapes" and "horrifying attack," often highlighting the "11 years" elapsed since the original incident.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

237 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Morgan Geyser is missing after she cut off her GPS monitor and fled a group home in Madison, Wisconsin. She was last seen with an adult acquaintance around 8 p.m. on Nov. 22.
  • Geyser was convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing case and had been sentenced to 40 years in a mental hospital before being placed in a group home for ongoing treatment.
  • The Madison Police Department was informed of her disappearance and is asking anyone who sees her to call 911.
  • Geyser was convicted for stabbing her classmate Payton Leutner in 2014, believing it would please the fictional character Slender Man.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Morgan Geyser, convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, cut off her GPS monitoring bracelet and left a group home in Wisconsin on Nov. 22.
  • Geyser and Anissa Weier were 12 years old when they stabbed and nearly killed their classmate in 2014 as part of a plot involving the fictional character Slender Man.
  • Both girls were found not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease in 2017 and were sentenced to mental institutions, with Geyser being released to a group home earlier in 2025.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Morgan Geyser, 23, has gone missing after cutting off her court-mandated tracking monitor while living in a group home in Madison, Wisconsin, according to the police.
  • She was last seen on Saturday around 8 p.m. with an adult acquaintance, as confirmed by the Madison Police Department.
  • Geyser was convicted for her role in the Slender Man stabbing, which resulted in an attempt to murder a classmate in 2014. Her victim survived by crawling to safety after being stabbed 19 times in a Wisconsin park.
  • After spending nearly seven years in a mental institution, she was released in January, but a group facility later refused to admit her due to negative publicity.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Madison Police Department via Facebook
  2. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
  3. Tony Cotton via Instagram

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.