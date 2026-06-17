Woman exposed to hantavirus wants to go home. RFK Jr. ordered her quarantined against her will

William Jackson
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s order keeping Angela Perryman in federal quarantine in Nebraska is drawing scrutiny after The Wall Street Journal reported a CDC medical review recommended she be allowed to quarantine at home.
Image credit: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

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A federal quarantine order is putting Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the center of a public health and civil liberties fight.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy ordered Florida resident Angela Perryman to remain in federal quarantine in Nebraska after her possible exposure to the Andes strain of hantavirus on a cruise ship. The order came despite a medical review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC)that recommended Perryman be allowed to finish monitoring at home.

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Perryman was among the 18 U.S. cruise passengers taken to a Nebraska quarantine unit after possible exposure to the Andes strain, which has a long incubation period.

She has said she feels as if she is “in prison” in Nebraska, where she believes she is being used as “a prop and a political stunt.”

Close up at the HONDDIUS name inscription on the vessel and the Dutch flag. The Dutch polar expedition cruise ship MV Hondius sits moored at the docks of Europoort in Rotterdam, under quarantine, two days after arriving in Rotterdam following a deadly Andes hantavirus outbreak that killed three people and infected at least eight aboard the Oceanwide Expeditions vessel. "Verboden Toegang Bio Hazard Zone" meaning No Entry Bio Hazard Zone signage is visible at the double perimeter fencing surrounding the berth as Dutch health authorities coordinate disinfection of the ship with people wearing full body air tight sealed protection hazmat suits, facemasks, gloves and boots. The WHO assessed the risk to the wider global population as low. Rotterdam, the Netherlands on May 20, 2026 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The case raises a central public health law question: what process and evidence are required before the federal government keeps someone confined against their will after exposure to a dangerous disease?

Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University public health law expert who helped draft CDC quarantine regulations, told Straight Arrow that Perryman could challenge the order on due process grounds. He said the same official should not both issue a quarantine order and decide whether to uphold it.

“Secretary Kennedy issued a quarantine order and then reviewed his own order,” Gostin said. “A political appointee cannot both issue an order and then be the one who affirms it.”

He said the CDC reviewer had already recommended that Perryman could finish monitoring outside the Nebraska facility.

The administration’s defense

The Department of Health and Human Services defended the decision in a statement to Straight Arrow, saying Kennedy reviewed the medical recommendation before continuing the quarantine order.

“Secretary Kennedy specifically considered the medical recommendation before deciding to continue the current order consistent with Director [Jay] Bhattacharya,” HHS Spokeswoman Courtney Spencer said, referring to the acting CDC director. “The Andes virus has a 40% case fatality rate – 40 times that of COVID-19 – and a known incubation period of up to 42 days during which anyone exposed to this disease can become symptomatic and transmit it to others.”

The administration considered the Nebraska quarantine necessary because proper home monitoring was unavailable.

“In the absence of proper home monitoring by state authorities, the Administration’s quarantine order is necessary to ensure both Ms. Perryman’s and her community’s wellbeing,” Spencer said.

Jurisdictional dispute and practical questions

An HHS official said other exposed people who returned home for monitoring did so with the cooperation of their state health authorities. The official also said Perryman did not have a home in Florida and had planned to stay in an Airbnb.

That explanation leaves a practical question in the legal dispute: whether home quarantine was feasible if Florida would not provide the monitoring HHS sought and Perryman planned to stay in a short-term rental.

The Journal reported that the dispute partly turned on Florida’s refusal to follow the federal monitoring plan.

Perryman told CNN she felt caught between state and federal officials.

“At this point, it’s just a state-federal spat, and I’m just a hostage,” Perryman said.

Gostin told Straight Arrow that the government must show “clear and convincing evidence” that home quarantine would pose a significant public risk before confining a person in a facility for quarantine.

“The secretary overturned the medical review without giving reasons or providing any evidence,” Gostin said. “The medical review was thorough and scientific. It should stand.”

Gostin said the disagreement with Florida does not justify keeping Perryman confined.

“A person’s liberty should not hinge on a dispute between the federal government and a state,” Gostin said. “That is not her fault.”

Political ironies and ‘medical freedom’

The decision also contrasts with Kennedy’s past criticism of pandemic-era restrictions.

Kennedy and other health officials in the administration have criticized pandemic-era restrictions, according to the Journal. Gostin said Kennedy’s decision conflicts with his past “medical freedom” messaging.

“Kennedy is being hypocritical,” Gostin said. “He has governed under the banner of ‘medical freedom’ yet uses compulsion. He has also criticized the Biden administration for using compulsion during the pandemic. That is exactly what he is doing now.”

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A federal quarantine order keeping a Florida resident confined in Nebraska against a CDC medical reviewer's recommendation raises concrete questions about the legal process the government must follow before detaining someone after disease exposure.

Federal detention without due process

According to a public health law expert who helped draft CDC quarantine regulations, the same official cannot both issue and affirm a quarantine order, a procedural standard Perryman's case is said to have violated.

CDC review overruled

A CDC medical review recommended Perryman be allowed to complete monitoring at home, but HHS says Kennedy reviewed and overrode that recommendation, citing a 40% fatality rate and a 42-day incubation period.

State-federal conflict affects individuals

Other exposed passengers returned home for monitoring with state cooperation; Perryman remained confined partly because Florida declined to follow the federal monitoring plan, leaving her liberty tied to an intergovernmental dispute.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNN
  3. Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University professor
  4. Courtney Spencer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CNN
  3. Lawrence Gostin, Georgetown University professor
  4. Courtney Spencer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services