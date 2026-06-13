Workers remove Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center after judge’s ruling

Devin Pavlou
As crowds gathered, crews stripped Trump's name from the Kennedy Center overnight after a judge rejected an emergency DOJ appeal to block the removal.
Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

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In the early hours of Saturday morning, crews worked to remove President Donald Trump’s name from the exterior of the Kennedy Center in Washington, hours after a judge rejected an emergency appeal that would’ve blocked the removal. 

The administration added Trump’s name in December after the center’s board of trustees unanimously agreed to rename it. This prompted some critics to raise concerns, since Trump handpicked the current board. 

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According to The Guardian, a crowd had gathered in front of the building to witness the removal. The outlook reported that it took about 30 minutes to remove Trump’s name. 

Why are they removing his name? 

In late May, a federal judge ordered that the government remove Trump’s name from the performing arts center. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled that the center’s board acted beyond its authority when it voted to rename the facility since it lacked Congress’s approval. 

In his 94-page decision, Cooper wrote that “because the Defendants are currently in violation of Congress’s express statutory direction,” they must “remove President Trump’s name from the institution’s title, as represented on the façade of the Center, any other physical or digital signage, and official materials.”

Cooper, nominated by former President Barack Obama, said that the board “overstepped its statutory bounds” when it renamed the facility after Trump. He said Congress “took pains to ensure that no other memorial-like dedication would grace the Center’s public space.”

“As a result, the Kennedy Center Board’s decision to rename the Center, along with its decision to affix President Trump’s name to the building’s façade, violate Congress’s unequivocal mandate. As stated at the outset, Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”

How did Trump react?

On Friday, the organization removed Trump’s name from its website and sent emails offering tickets to an event at the “Kennedy Center” without mentioning Trump, The Guardian reported. 

By Friday afternoon, when Cooper released his ruling, lawyers for the Justice Department, representing the Center, appealed his denial. They urged the appeals court to pause Cooper’s order.

“It does not make sense to alter the center’s name and signage now, only to potentially revert the name again after what should be a successful appeal,” the DOJ said. 

The court denied the second request shortly after 7 p.m., prompting crowds to begin gathering outside the building. Then, late Friday, the DOJ said in a court filing that it would miss the deadline because thunderstorms in the area could pose safety risks to the workers and sought a 12-hour extension.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A federal court order has resulted in the physical removal of President Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, a publicly funded performing arts venue in Washington.

Court limits board authority

A federal judge ruled the Kennedy Center's board violated Congress's statutory authority by renaming the facility without congressional approval, a legal boundary the court found unambiguous.

Name removal already completed

Workers removed Trump's name from the building's exterior within roughly 30 minutes after a court denied the administration's emergency request to pause the order.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 294 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Congress allocated $257 million to the Kennedy Center through Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill." The Trump-appointed board claimed removing Trump's name would require returning "hundreds of millions of dollars" in private donations, though Judge Cooper found no record evidence linking donations to the name.

Community reaction

Dozens of people gathered outside the Kennedy Center on Friday, chanting "take it down" and cheering workers erecting scaffolding. The crowd included fired federal workers, former Kennedy Center employees and longtime arts patrons. Tens of thousands more watched via livestream.

Context corner

Congress established the Kennedy Center in 1964 as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy shortly after his 1963 assassination. The center opened in 1971. Federal law designates its name, meaning any formal change requires an act of Congress rather than a board vote.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. The Guardian

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as Trump’s symbolic humiliation, using barbed language like “fuming,” “last-ditch,” “fails,” and “humiliating blow” to stress ego and defeat.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat it as a legal and branding dispute, spotlighting “restoring its original title,” “unauthorized,” and the court’s ruling as a procedural correction.

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Media landscape

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294 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Trump's name was added to the Kennedy Center without congressional approval, leading a judge to rule that only Congress can rename the center as it is a memorial to John F. Kennedy.
  • The Kennedy Center replaced its board with allies who added Trump's name and named him chairman, which caused backlash and legal challenges including a lawsuit over lost funds.
  • Court rulings denied the Kennedy Center's last-minute attempts to delay removing Trump's name, and workers began removing the signage around the June 12, 2026 court-ordered deadline.
  • The removal of Trump's name at the Kennedy Center was met with public support to honor John F. Kennedy, despite concerns that name removal could impact fundraising tied to Trump's branding.

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Key points from the Center

  • Workers began taking down President Donald Trump's name from the facade of the Kennedy Center early Saturday morning, narrowly missing a court-ordered Friday night deadline.
  • Severe regional thunderstorms delayed the physical removal process Friday night, prompting the venue's legal team to successfully request a brief extension until Saturday noon after safety concerns forced workers to temporarily halt their efforts under newly erected scaffolding.
  • The physical dismantling followed a string of swift legal defeats for the Trump administration, as both a federal district judge and a D.C. Circuit appellate panel rejected emergency, eleventh-hour appeals from the Justice Department to freeze the removal order.
  • The legal battle was sparked by a lawsuit from Representative Joyce Beatty, an ex-officio board member who challenged the reconstituted, Trump-allied board's December decision to rename the venue "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."
  • U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled the original name change illegal, clarifying in his opinion that Congress explicitly designated the building as the sole living national monument to John F. Kennedy, meaning only legislative action — not a board vote — holds the authority to alter its name.

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Key points from the Right

  • A federal judge denied the Trump administration's request to delay removing Trump's name from the Kennedy Center, upholding a June 12 deadline to restore its original name honoring President John F. Kennedy.
  • The judge ruled that only Congress has the authority to rename the congressionally established Kennedy Center, declaring the Trump-era renaming unauthorized.
  • Workers began removing Trump's name from the building, and the center updated its website and communications to exclude his name before the deadline.
  • The case highlights governance limits and ongoing issues over national memorials, as Trump's appointed board had renamed the center, prompting legal challenges and public attention during the removal process.

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Sources

  1. The Guardian