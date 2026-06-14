World Cup spotlight comes with a deadly drug warning

Diane Duenez
While fans attend the games to see soccer, they will also see plenty of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration officers.
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Millions of soccer fans from around the world have made their way to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While fans attend the games to see soccer, they will also see plenty of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers. The agency is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to bolster security while warning visitors about the dangers of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

The DEA’s Houston Division, which oversees World Cup preparations in both Houston and Dallas, is supporting law enforcement operations at 16 matches scheduled between the two cities. Houston will host seven matches, while Dallas will host nine.

DEA Associate of Chief of Operations Jonathan Pullen said the agency’s role extends beyond traditional law enforcement efforts. A major focus is educating international visitors about the risks posed by the nation’s illicit drug supply.

“We really want to inform people coming in from foreign countries about the dangers of illicit drugs in the United States,” Pullen said. “If you’re trying to go out and party, you better be very careful about what you’re taking. Don’t take a pill unless you actually receive it from a doctor or pharmacist because it could be deadly.”

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The agency has launched a public awareness campaign centered on its “One Pill Can Kill” message. Advertisements warning about counterfeit pills are being displayed throughout public transit systems leading to stadiums. DEA officials are also working with city’s Office of Emergency Management and an extensive network of foreign consulates to distribute safety information to visitors before they arrive.

Courtesy: DEA

“There are going to be people who want to take advantage of millions of visitors,” Pullen said. “Drug dealers see an opportunity to make money. If someone offers you a pill on the street and tells you it’s Xanax, there’s a good chance it’s counterfeit and could contain a deadly dose of fentanyl.”

In many cities fan marches stretch for miles through downtown streets before ending at the stadium, where large fan zones will operate before and after matches. Authorities are planning for a range of security concerns, including crowd management, vehicle barriers and drone monitoring.

“There is a tremendous amount of planning that goes into keeping people safe,” Pullen said. “You’ll see officers and security personnel around the stadiums, but there is also a lot happening behind the scenes.”

The DEA also maintains an informational presence at airports prior to match days, providing educational materials and directing travelers to resources through QR codes and online safety guides.

The agency’s World Cup campaign comes as federal officials continue to warn about an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. According to the DEA, fentanyl is frequently mixed with emerging synthetic substances including xylazine, nitazenes, cychlorphine and medetomidine, many of which are not approved for human use.

Officials say the combinations increase overdose risks because users often do not know what substances are present. Some drugs, including xylazine and medetomidine, are animal sedatives that cannot be fully reversed with naloxone, while potent synthetic opioids such as nitazenes may require multiple doses of the overdose-reversal medication.

The DEA warns that today’s illicit drug supply is “more dangerous, more deceptive and more deadly than ever before.

Pullen said the agency’s message to World Cup visitors is straightforward.

“Have a good time but just be aware that there are illegal drugs in you in the community that you’re going to be visiting– and please don’t take anything that you get off the streets.”

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

International visitors and domestic fans attending World Cup matches in Houston and Dallas are encountering a U.S. illicit drug supply that federal officials describe as containing combinations of substances that standard overdose treatments may not fully reverse.

Street pills carry hidden risks

The DEA warns that pills offered informally, including those presented as Xanax, are frequently counterfeit and may contain fentanyl or other synthetic drugs at potentially lethal doses.

Naloxone has documented limits

According to the DEA, some substances now mixed with fentanyl, including animal sedatives xylazine and medetomidine, cannot be fully reversed with naloxone, and potent synthetic opioids like nitazenes may require multiple doses.

Warnings posted at transit, airports

DEA awareness materials are displayed across public transit systems leading to stadiums and at airports serving World Cup host cities, directing travelers to safety resources via QR codes.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Drug Enforcement Administration
  2. DEA Associate of Chief of Operations Jonathan Pullen

Sources

  1. Drug Enforcement Administration
  2. DEA Associate of Chief of Operations Jonathan Pullen