World Cup spotlight comes with a deadly drug warning

Millions of soccer fans from around the world have made their way to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While fans attend the games to see soccer, they will also see plenty of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) officers. The agency is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to bolster security while warning visitors about the dangers of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

The DEA’s Houston Division, which oversees World Cup preparations in both Houston and Dallas, is supporting law enforcement operations at 16 matches scheduled between the two cities. Houston will host seven matches, while Dallas will host nine.

DEA Associate of Chief of Operations Jonathan Pullen said the agency’s role extends beyond traditional law enforcement efforts. A major focus is educating international visitors about the risks posed by the nation’s illicit drug supply.

“We really want to inform people coming in from foreign countries about the dangers of illicit drugs in the United States,” Pullen said. “If you’re trying to go out and party, you better be very careful about what you’re taking. Don’t take a pill unless you actually receive it from a doctor or pharmacist because it could be deadly.”

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The agency has launched a public awareness campaign centered on its “One Pill Can Kill” message. Advertisements warning about counterfeit pills are being displayed throughout public transit systems leading to stadiums. DEA officials are also working with city’s Office of Emergency Management and an extensive network of foreign consulates to distribute safety information to visitors before they arrive.

Courtesy: DEA

“There are going to be people who want to take advantage of millions of visitors,” Pullen said. “Drug dealers see an opportunity to make money. If someone offers you a pill on the street and tells you it’s Xanax, there’s a good chance it’s counterfeit and could contain a deadly dose of fentanyl.”

In many cities fan marches stretch for miles through downtown streets before ending at the stadium, where large fan zones will operate before and after matches. Authorities are planning for a range of security concerns, including crowd management, vehicle barriers and drone monitoring.

“There is a tremendous amount of planning that goes into keeping people safe,” Pullen said. “You’ll see officers and security personnel around the stadiums, but there is also a lot happening behind the scenes.”

The DEA also maintains an informational presence at airports prior to match days, providing educational materials and directing travelers to resources through QR codes and online safety guides.

The agency’s World Cup campaign comes as federal officials continue to warn about an increasingly dangerous illicit drug supply. According to the DEA, fentanyl is frequently mixed with emerging synthetic substances including xylazine, nitazenes, cychlorphine and medetomidine, many of which are not approved for human use.

Officials say the combinations increase overdose risks because users often do not know what substances are present. Some drugs, including xylazine and medetomidine, are animal sedatives that cannot be fully reversed with naloxone, while potent synthetic opioids such as nitazenes may require multiple doses of the overdose-reversal medication.

The DEA warns that today’s illicit drug supply is “more dangerous, more deceptive and more deadly than ever before.

Pullen said the agency’s message to World Cup visitors is straightforward.

“Have a good time but just be aware that there are illegal drugs in you in the community that you’re going to be visiting– and please don’t take anything that you get off the streets.”

Round out your reading