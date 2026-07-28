World leaders converge on Washington for Graham funeral, Trump meetings

Shea Taylor
Presidents, prime ministers and lawmakers will gather in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to honor late Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Image credit: Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

Presidents, prime ministers and lawmakers will gather in Washington, D.C. Tuesday to honor late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Among them will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose visits will consist of more than just paying their respects.

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Graham, one of the Senate’s most influential Republicans for more than three decades, died earlier this month at age 71 from an aortic dissection after returning home from a trip to Ukraine.

REUTERS/Nathan Howard

The services

Graham’s first funeral service in Washington will be followed by one in South Carolina, which he represented for more than three decades, on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s service will start with his casket being escorted into the U.S. Capitol’s rotunda by an armed forces team followed by a short program honoring Graham’s Senate service. After that, an invitation-only service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral where President Donald Trump is expected to speak.

Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images

The service in South Carolina Wednesday will begin with an F-16 flyover followed by a procession from the state house in Columbia to the First Baptist Church of Columbia. A service will then be held at the church, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Graham’s family will then hold a private burial service in Pickens County, South Carolina.

Netanyahu and Zelenskyy’s meetings

Two of the foreign leaders in Washington for Graham’s funeral will also spend time at the White House afterward.

ilia YEFIMOVICH , Simon Jones, POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday night for his first face-to-face meeting with Trump since the U.S.-Iran conflict began. Iran is expected to top the agenda as both leaders navigate a fragile pause in the fighting while also trying to show their partnership remains strong despite some recent public disagreements.

Trump is also expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russia intensifies its missile campaign and Ukraine continues to press for more air defense support.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with Senators on Tuesday, as lawmakers prepare to take up a Russia sanctions bill championed by Graham. All 100 members of the Senate have been invited to that meeting.

The back-to-back meetings put two of the world’s most pressing conflicts on the White House agenda in one single day.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Washington funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham is serving as the backdrop for high-stakes diplomatic meetings that place two active international conflicts directly on the White House agenda in a single day.

Iran conflict on the table

Netanyahu's first in-person meeting with Trump since the U.S.-Iran conflict began is focused on Iran, amid what the article describes as a fragile pause in the fighting.

Ukraine aid pressure mounts

Zelenskyy is pressing for more air defense support as Russia intensifies its missile campaign, with his White House meeting and Senate briefing occurring the same day.

Graham sanctions bill advances

All 100 senators have been invited to meet with Zelenskyy as lawmakers prepare to take up a Russia sanctions bill that Graham championed before his death.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Washington Examiner
  2. CNBC
  3. USA Today
  4. The Jerusalem Post

Sources

  1. Washington Examiner
  2. CNBC
  3. USA Today
  4. The Jerusalem Post