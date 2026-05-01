World War I shipwreck found at sea more than 100 years later

A piece of American history that has been lost for more than a century has finally been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa was discovered more than 300 feet below the surface of the Atlantic, off the coast of England.

U.S. Coast Guard

History of the ship

Back in 1918, during World War I, the ship was escorting convoys when it was torpedoed by a German submarine.

It sank in less than three minutes.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

All 131 people on board were killed, making it the deadliest single loss for U.S. forces at sea during that war. Two other cutters have carried the same name, Tampa, and in 1999, the crew and officers were awarded the Purple Heart in honor of their fallen comrades.

And adding to the tragedy, the Tampa was also considered one of the most efficient ships of the ocean escort force. She had such a stellar record that Rear Admiral Albert P. Niblack, commanding the Atlantic Fleet Patrol Force, awarded her a special commendation just before her final departure.

U.S. Coast Guard



The discovery

The wreck was found by a volunteer diving team after a three-year search. They worked with historians to confirm it was, in fact, the Tampa.

For the Coast Guard, it closes a chapter that’s been open for generations.

Officials now say the site will be preserved as the crew’s final resting place.