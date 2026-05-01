World War I shipwreck found at sea more than 100 years later

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
A World War I ship, the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa, was discovered more than 300 feet below the surface of the Atlantic.
Image credit: U.S. Coast Guard

Full story

A piece of American history that has been lost for more than a century has finally been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa was discovered more than 300 feet below the surface of the Atlantic, off the coast of England. 

U.S. Coast Guard

History of the ship

Back in 1918, during World War I, the ship was escorting convoys when it was torpedoed by a German submarine.

It sank in less than three minutes.

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All 131 people on board were killed, making it the deadliest single loss for U.S. forces at sea during that war. Two other cutters have carried the same name, Tampa, and in 1999, the crew and officers were awarded the Purple Heart in honor of their fallen comrades.

And adding to the tragedy, the Tampa was also considered one of the most efficient ships of the ocean escort force. She had such a stellar record that Rear Admiral Albert P. Niblack, commanding the Atlantic Fleet Patrol Force, awarded her a special commendation just before her final departure.

  • U.S. Coast Guard

The discovery

The wreck was found by a volunteer diving team after a three-year search. They worked with historians to confirm it was, in fact, the Tampa.

For the Coast Guard, it closes a chapter that’s been open for generations.

Officials now say the site will be preserved as the crew’s final resting place.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The discovery of a long-lost WWI wreck closes a historical record relevant to U.S. military and Coast Guard heritage.

A century-old loss confirmed

The Tampa's sinking in 1918 was the deadliest single loss for U.S. forces at sea in WWI, a fact now tied to a confirmed, physical location.

Site designated a memorial

Officials have stated the wreck site will be preserved as the crew's final resting place, giving the 131 victims a recognized burial ground.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. U.S. Coast Guard

Sources

  1. U.S. Coast Guard