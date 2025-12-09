Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

World’s first social media ban for kids prompts others to consider restrictions

Updated 
Eva Fedderly
Australia is set to implement the world’s broadest social media restrictions for children under 16 beginning Wednesday.
Image credit: David GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

Summary

Australia’s social media ban

Beginning Wednesday, Australia will be the world’s first nation to ban social media for children under 16.

US attempts similar restrictions

America has attempted similar legislation on both a federal and state level.

First Amendment challenges

U.S. attempts at social media bans for kids have faced myriad lawsuits, many of them citing freedom of expression.

Full story

Luca Hagop, 15, spent more than 34 hours a week on Instagram, mostly sharing random pet videos with her friends. Amelie Tomlinson, 14, uses Snapchat to connect with friends and has almost nobody’s phone number.

But on Wednesday, all this will change.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Australia, where both girls live, will implement the world’s broadest social media restrictions for children under 16, citing research on the deleterious effects of cyberbullying, online predators, harmful and addictive content, and impacts on mental health. More than a million minors are expected to lose their accounts on apps such as Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube and Snapchat. Platforms — not parents or children — will be responsible and liable for every user logging in. 

Other nations are closely watching Australia’s efforts on the vanguard. Many see it as a test case, as more and more regions are considering similar restrictions. In the United States, a wave of recent bills aimed at curtailing children’s social media use has swept through the federal government, and several states are attempting their own bans. 

But in the U.S. particularly, efforts to limit social media use face uphill legal battles.

Supporters say restrictions are a step in the right direction as children’s exposure to social media has proven to cause harm. Critics, however, see these efforts as running counter to the First Amendment’s guarantee of the freedom of expression. Besides, they argue, a ban would likely not be effective.

Support for restrictions

Across the world, support is strong for enacting laws that restrict kids from accessing social media. According to research from Ipsos, 71% of adults surveyed across 30 countries support bans on social media for children under 14. The survey found “significant increases in support in most regions compared to the previous year,” Ipsos reported. 

Several states have enacted their own versions of these bans. Last year in New York, for instance, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill titled “Stop Addictive Feeds.”

“We owe it to [my granddaughter Sofia’s] generation to put guardrails in place to protect her mental health, just as previous generations did with the pressing issues of their time,” Hochul wrote for The New York Post. “We stopped marketing tobacco to kids. We raised the drinking age. And today, we’re fighting to protect kids from the defining problem of our time.” 

Many came forward supporting Hochul’s initiative.

“This is one of the most forward-thinking, visionary initiatives of any state in the nation. Social media is harming our kids and our society,” Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said. “This legislation should be replicated nationwide.” 

At least eight other states have implemented social media bans for kids. Florida’s HB3, signed in March 2024, is arguably the most aggressive of all the states’ legislation. It bars children under 14 from having accounts; children ages 14 and 15 must have their parents’ consent. The law was challenged, but the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the state to enforce its ban.

In Utah, a pair of laws, the 2023 Social Media Regulation Act, requires platforms with more than  5 million users to ensure that all minors’ accounts have parental consent. The legislation blocks teens’ access from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., unless a parent opts out. Advertising that targets kids is also blocked. A federal judge issued an injunction, blocking parts of the legislation, citing First Amendment concerns. The law was rewritten. 

Other states, such as Connecticut, Texas, Arkansas, Maryland and Louisiana have all attempted similar legislation. All have been tangled in the courts. 

“Most state social media laws face serious First Amendment challenges in federal courts,” Sandy Dornsife wrote for MultiState. “Arkansas and Ohio laws have been permanently blocked, while California, Florida and Georgia measures are temporarily halted pending litigation.”  

While there isn’t a single federal law that bans social media from kids, there have been multiple attempts at federal legislation, though these bills have faced controversy, legal issues and criticism.

Critics of laws curtailing kids’ social media

Critics of government social media bans are skeptical. 

“It raises policy and legal concerns,” David Inserra, a fellow for free expression and technology at the Cato Institute, told Straight Arrow News. “We’ve seen more legislation at a state level passing, than at a federal level. … Regardless of the specifics of these, there are some serious concerns from free expression and data security perspectives, and how feasible it is for these to fully work in practice.”

Inserra, as well as many other critics — and certain judges — hold that bans like these infringe on First Amendment rights.

“In a society that should want people to express themselves, we’re restricting people’s access to communities and their ability to speak, and that’s a concern,” Inserra said. “Why is the government the one responsible for deciding which platforms are acceptable for kids and whatnot?” 

Children are tech-savvy and will find ways around these laws, some critics say. Before the law was passed a year ago, children found ways to get around social media rules, such as using their parents’ information or lying about their ages. 

“As soon as you ban something, people find ways around it,” Inserra said. “They flock to other things, like Signal chats and obscure new platforms. … Imagine what happens when they move to other apps that aren’t concerned with keeping kids safe. This generation is the most tech-savvy. … In states, whenever these laws go into effect, we immediately see surges in VPN use.”

Some parents believe they should have the choice to manage their children’s accounts, Inserra said. “We don’t want to see a world that’s cracking down on ​speech and security to keep kids safe, rather than keeping it in the parents’ hands. … It starts with parents and education for the parents and for the kids who are in the environment. Teach kids how to navigate the space, and educate parents on how to do that, as well.” 

Whether Australia’s experiment will serve as a cautionary tale or a paragon is to be determined. It will depend on how kids — and their parents — respond. 

Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd and Heath Cary contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Australia's new nationwide limits on social media access for children under 16 mark a major test for global efforts to regulate online platforms to protect minors. The limits raise legal, technological and parental rights debates about safety and expression.

Children’s online safety

Concerns about cyberbullying, harmful content and mental health impacts have driven nations to consider stricter regulation to shield minors from risks associated with social media use.

Freedom of expression

Legal challenges and critics argue that restricting minors’ access in the U.S. could infringe on constitutional rights.

Government vs. parental authority

The debate highlights differing views on whether the government or parents should control children’s online activity, with some arguing protections should stem from family decisions and education rather than legislation.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 243 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Before the ban, 86% of Australians aged 8 to 15 used social media. The law affects more than 1 million youth accounts, and platforms risk fines for noncompliance. Polls show about public support of 73& to 77% but only 26% confidence in effectiveness.

Community reaction

Many parents and advocacy groups welcome the ban as necessary for child protection, while some young people and rural families express concerns about losing vital means to connect with peers or access support networks. Teachers notably support the move due to classroom disruptions.

Global impact

Australia’s move is closely watched abroad, with policymakers from countries like Denmark, Malaysia and several EU states weighing similar laws. The European Parliament has voted for a nonbinding resolution supporting a minimum age of 16 for social media access.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. NPR
  3. MultiState
  4. Cato Institute

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the ban's impact on individual teens, highlighting concerns about "losing touch" with friends and questioning if it's a "wise" or "ineffective quick fix" that risks "isolating teens.
  • Media outlets in the center acknowledge the "world will follow" and use terms like "crackdown," presenting varied teen and parent sentiments.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the policy as the government "imposes" a measure, focusing on its "easy option" nature that won't solve "broader psychological burdens" and warning tech giants will "play dirty" to undermine it.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

243 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Australia has launched a social media ban for users under 16, effective Dec. 10, 2025, requiring platforms like Facebook and TikTok to deactivate their accounts.
  • The eSafety Commissioner will oversee compliance, with fines of up to AUD 49.5 million for non-compliance from social media companies.
  • A constitutional challenge is ongoing, claiming the ban violates young Australians' rights to political communication as outlined in the Constitution.
  • Public opinion is mixed, with 73% supporting the ban, though only 26% believe it will be effective against children circumventing it.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Australia implemented a world-first law banning under-16s from holding social media accounts, deactivating more than 1 million accounts across 10 platforms including Facebook and TikTok.
  • Citing child welfare concerns, Australian officials argued the law aims to protect children, with the Australian federal parliament passing the bill last year, following a study on social media use.
  • Under the law, platforms must take "reasonable steps" to block under-16s, face fines up to 49.5 million Australian dollars, and Meta will start closing accounts on Dec. 4.
  • Two 15-year-olds have mounted a High Court challenge arguing the law robs 2.6 million young Australians of an implied freedom, while Communications Minister Anika Wells said the government will defend the measure and not be intimidated.
  • Tech companies say the ban could drive users to darker corners of the internet, platforms warn young users may turn to unregulated apps or VPNs, polling shows 73 percent support but only 26 percent confidence, and other countries are watching.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Australia will become the first country to block social media for users under 16 on Dec. 10, 2025, following a law that mandates platforms to prevent minors from accessing their sites.
  • Dr. Jonathan Haidt stated that this ban is the most significant child-protection measure ever taken, predicting visible behavioral changes in kids within a few months.
  • Countries like Greece, the U.K. and France are considering similar bans based on the outcomes of Australia's social media regulations, showing a potential global movement towards stricter regulations.
  • The Australian law may face opposition from technology companies who could seek to undermine its effectiveness.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. NPR
  3. MultiState
  4. Cato Institute

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.