Xi tells Trump Putin may regret invading Ukraine: Report

William Jackson
Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned President Donald Trump last week that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could ultimately backfire on the Russian leader, the Financial Times reported. During the same Beijing summit, Trump reportedly proposed that Washington, Beijing and Moscow collaborate to push back against the International Criminal Court.
Image credit: via REUTERS

Full story

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told President Donald Trump last week that Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could ultimately backfire on the Russian leader – a notable comment from Beijing as Putin arrives in China for a state visit. 

The Financial Times reported Xi made the remark during Trump’s visit to Beijing. During the same discussions, Trump also reportedly proposed that the U.S., China and Russia work together in pushing back against the International Criminal Court.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Why Xi’s reported Putin comment stands out

China and Russia have publicly presented themselves as close strategic partners since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the Financial Times, Xi’s comments appeared more direct than conversations he previously had with former President Joe Biden. A source familiar with prior Biden-Xi discussions said the two leaders spoke candidly about the war, but Xi had not previously offered a personal assessment of Putin or the invasion itself.

Russian and Chinese flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on May 19, 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on May 19 for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his "long-time good friend" Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images)
Russian and Chinese flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on May 19, 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on May 19 for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his “long-time good friend” Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images)

The timing also adds another layer. Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine just 21 days after traveling to  Beijing in 2022 and declaring a “no-limits” partnership with Xi. According to CNN, Putin has made 25 trips to China during his two decades in office.

Trump’s reported ICC proposal

The same report said Trump suggested Washington, Beijing and Moscow cooperate in opposing the International Criminal Court.

The White House declined to comment to the Financial Times regarding Trump’s reported remarks.

The U.S. and Israel are not members of the Hague-based court, while Russia formally withdrew from the agreement in 2016 after the ICC described Moscow’s takeover of Crimea as an occupation. China also does not recognize the court’s authority.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the ICC, arguing that it exceeds its authority and improperly targets the United States and its allies.

 Putin arrives in Beijing

Putin’s visit on Tuesday gives Xi another major world leader meeting within days of Trump’s visit to China

A vendor offers traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a gift shop in downtown Moscow on May 19, 2026, as the Russian leader in on a visit to Beijing on May 19-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his "long-time good friend" Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)
A vendor offers traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a gift shop in downtown Moscow on May 19, 2026, as the Russian leader is on a visit to Beijing on May 19-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his “long-time good friend” Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)

CNN reports the meetings are expected to focus on trade, energy ties, Ukraine and broader geopolitical issues, with both countries continuing to promote a world order less centered on the United States.

Round out your reading

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Diplomatic signals from Beijing about the Ukraine war and international legal institutions reflect active shifts in great-power relationships that shape U.S. foreign policy and international legal standing.

Xi's reported Ukraine assessment

According to the Financial Times, Xi told Trump that Putin's invasion could backfire on the Russian leader — a more direct personal assessment than Xi had previously offered.

ICC cooperation proposal

Trump reportedly suggested the U.S., China and Russia cooperate against the International Criminal Court, a body the U.S. already does not belong to and which Trump has publicly criticized as overreaching.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 65 media outlets

Context corner

Putin launched Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, three weeks after visiting Beijing, where he and Xi announced a 'no-limits' partnership. Putin's May 2026 visit to China marks his 25th trip there and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian friendship treaty signed by then-President Jiang Zemin.

Diverging views

Left-leaning sources tend to frame Xi's reported remarks as a meaningful diplomatic shift that could signal tension in the China-Russia relationship, while right-leaning sources report the same FT claims more neutrally without drawing broader conclusions about the alliance's durability.

Do the math

Russia and China plan to sign approximately 40 bilateral agreements during Putin's visit. The proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline would deliver an additional 50 billion cubic metres of gas per year from Russia to China. Putin's delegation to Beijing included 39 officials. Russia now reportedly sources more than 90% of its sanctioned technologies through China.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. The White House
  3. CNN
  4. Mediaite
  5. International Criminal Court

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

65 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin might regret invading Ukraine during recent talks in Beijing.
  • The discussions included Trump's proposal for the U.S., China and Russia to cooperate against the International Criminal Court.
  • Putin visited Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping focusing on bilateral ties, energy, and global issues, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty.
  • Russian forces are conducting nuclear drills in Belarus near NATO borders, raising concerns about potential assaults on NATO and Baltic states.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump during talks in Beijing last week that Russian leader Vladimir Putin may ultimately regret launching his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • Russia hammered Ukraine over several days last week, flattening a Kyiv apartment building where 24 people died, including three children, during a terrifying wave of airstrikes that intensified the four-year conflict.
  • Russian forces fired 524 attack drones and 22 ballistic and cruise missiles, Zelensky said, while a Shahed drone struck a Chinese-owned cargo ship, prompting Ukrainian official Dmytro Pletenchuk to question if it was a "monstrous mistake."
  • The Kremlin said on Monday the Russia-Ukraine peace process is currently paused, as Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Trump's remarks that deadly strikes could set back peace efforts.
  • Putin seeks to expand ties with China, stating relations have reached an "unprecedented level," while NATO Allies conduct the TFP26 exercise with approximately 1,000 service members across Eastern Europe.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during their Beijing meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin might regret invading Ukraine, marking a direct personal comment from Xi about the war.
  • Trump suggested that the U.S., China and Russia should cooperate against the International Criminal Court, claiming their interests aligned, according to a Financial Times report.
  • The Russia-Ukraine war has largely reached a stalemate, with Ukraine increasingly using drone strikes against Russian targets, a tactic described as a major shift in modern combat by U.S. Congressman Brendan Boyle.
  • Putin was preparing for a visit to China shortly after Xi hosted Trump, commemorating 25 years since a Russia-China friendship treaty amid the ongoing conflict.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Financial Times
  2. The White House
  3. CNN
  4. Mediaite
  5. International Criminal Court