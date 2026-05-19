Xi tells Trump Putin may regret invading Ukraine: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly told President Donald Trump last week that Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could ultimately backfire on the Russian leader – a notable comment from Beijing as Putin arrives in China for a state visit.

The Financial Times reported Xi made the remark during Trump’s visit to Beijing. During the same discussions, Trump also reportedly proposed that the U.S., China and Russia work together in pushing back against the International Criminal Court.

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China and Russia have publicly presented themselves as close strategic partners since Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

According to the Financial Times, Xi’s comments appeared more direct than conversations he previously had with former President Joe Biden. A source familiar with prior Biden-Xi discussions said the two leaders spoke candidly about the war, but Xi had not previously offered a personal assessment of Putin or the invasion itself.

Russian and Chinese flags fly in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on May 19, 2026. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on May 19 for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his “long-time good friend” Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP via Getty Images)

The timing also adds another layer. Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine just 21 days after traveling to Beijing in 2022 and declaring a “no-limits” partnership with Xi. According to CNN, Putin has made 25 trips to China during his two decades in office.

Trump’s reported ICC proposal

The same report said Trump suggested Washington, Beijing and Moscow cooperate in opposing the International Criminal Court.

The White House declined to comment to the Financial Times regarding Trump’s reported remarks.

The U.S. and Israel are not members of the Hague-based court, while Russia formally withdrew from the agreement in 2016 after the ICC described Moscow’s takeover of Crimea as an occupation. China also does not recognize the court’s authority.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the ICC, arguing that it exceeds its authority and improperly targets the United States and its allies.

Putin arrives in Beijing

Putin’s visit on Tuesday gives Xi another major world leader meeting within days of Trump’s visit to China.

A vendor offers traditional Russian wooden nesting dolls, Matryoshka dolls, depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a gift shop in downtown Moscow on May 19, 2026, as the Russian leader is on a visit to Beijing on May 19-20. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart and his “long-time good friend” Xi Jinping, intending to show their ties are unshakeable days after a visit by Donald Trump. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP via Getty Images)

CNN reports the meetings are expected to focus on trade, energy ties, Ukraine and broader geopolitical issues, with both countries continuing to promote a world order less centered on the United States.

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