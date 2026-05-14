Xi to Trump: US relationship with China could enter ‘extremely dangerous place’

China says its willing to expand its cooperation list with the U.S., even as President Xi Jinping issued a warning to President Donald Trump. Xi cautioned that relations between China and the U.S. could enter an “extremely dangerous place” if Trump ignores China’s demands related to Taiwan.

The warning came during the first day of high-stakes talks between the two leaders in Beijing.

Both the White House and Chinese officials described the opening day as “good.” Transcripts show that while discussions focused primarily on trade, they also touching on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

Prior to the meeting, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters the Trump administration wants China to play a “more active role” in helping end the war between the U.S. and Iran. China remains one of Tehran’s closest global partners.

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Taiwan in the crosshairs

Officials say Xi used a closed-door session to warn Trump that tensions over Taiwan could lead to direct conflict.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, even though the island operates as a self-governed democracy. Xi said that “Taiwan independence” is the biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait, and said the issue is the most important piece of the U.S.-China relationship.

Taiwanese officials responded to Xi’s warning, saying independence is not the issue.

“China is currently the only risk to regional peace and stability,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Affairs said in a statement. “Even during the meeting between the leaders of the United States and China, the People’s Liberation Army continued to send military aircraft and ships to harass and threaten Taiwan in the region.”

Trump lauds relationship while siedstepping warning

Trump used the public portion of the meeting to praise his longstanding relationship with Xi and their ability to resolve disputes directly, without mentioning Taiwan.

“You and I have known each other now for a long time. In fact, the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had, and it’s to me an honor,” Trump said. “We’ve had a fantastic relationship. We’ve gotten along when there were difficulties. We worked it out. I would call you and you would call me whenever we had a problem. People don’t know whenever we had a problem, we worked out very quickly, and we’re going to have a fantastic future together.”

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Kenny HOLSTON / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Taiwan issue has grown more sensitive in recent months.

In December, Trump approved an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, although the weapons have not yet been delivered.

And just last week, Taiwan’s legislature approved $25 billion in special funding to purchase more American weapons.

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