X’s new location feature fuels debate after MAGA accounts turn up abroad

Julia Marshall
After X launched a new transparency feature, users began sharing screenshots of MAGA-branded accounts that appear to operate overseas.
Image credit: Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

New feature

X, formerly known as Twitter, launched a new feature over the weekend, allowing users to see where pages are operated out of.

Viral posts

After the feature launched, users began flooding the site with screenshots of MAGA-branded accounts that appeared to operate overseas.

Homeland Security

The new feature drew further attention when a post went viral saying the Department of Homeland Security page was operated out of Israel.

Full story

X, formerly known as Twitter, rolled out a new transparency feature over the weekend that lets users see which country an account is operated from. Within hours, the platform erupted in controversy after screenshots showed several high-engagement, MAGA-branded accounts appeared to be based outside the United States.

Under the feature, users can open a profile and see the country it’s operated out of. That’s all it took for X to be flooded with images exposing some prominent right-wing political pages as foreign-run.

Foreign-operated MAGA pages go viral

One account called “ULTRAMAGA 🇺🇸TRUMP🇺🇸2028” claimed to be based in Washington, D.C.. However, the feature listed it as operating from Africa. Another viral screenshot showed a now-deleted account – “Trump Is My President” – appearing to operate from Macedonia. 

Most of the flagged accounts have since been deleted, but screenshots continue circulating widely. Right-wing personalities then jumped in, posting screenshots that showed some left-leaning accounts also tied to foreign locations.

DHS dragged into the controversy

The new feature drew further attention when a post went viral claiming the Department of Homeland Security account was being run out of Israel. That forced DHS to issue a rare public correction:

“I can’t believe we have to say this, but this account has only ever been run and operated from the United States,” the department wrote on X. Screenshots are easy to forge, videos are easy to manipulate. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Shortly after the uproar, the location feature briefly disappeared from X before returning on Saturday. 

X responds – blames bad data

X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, called the DHS claim “fake news,” saying, “Location was not available on any gray check account at any point. Furthermore, the DHS has only shown IPs from the United States since account creation.”

She followed up with a second post, urging the user to “stop spreading misinformation.” 

She also addressed why the feature briefly went offline, saying “the account creation country was incorrect on a very small subset of old accounts, due to IP ranges changing over time.”

As of Monday, Straight Arrow News confirmed that DHS’s account is listed as U.S.-operated.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

X's new country-of-origin transparency feature for user accounts has led to controversy and debate over the authenticity and origin of prominent political accounts, raising concerns about misinformation, platform reliability and foreign influence in online discourse.

Account authenticity

Questions surrounding the actual locations of high-profile accounts highlight concerns about users' ability to verify whose voices are shaping political conversations.

Misinformation and corrections

Disputes over the correctness of displayed country information and official responses emphasize challenges in combating misinformation and the need for clear communication from platforms.

Platform accountability

X’s response to the controversy shows the platform’s role and responsibility in maintaining accurate user data, transparency, and trust in its features.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Verge

