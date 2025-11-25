Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

YouTube vs. Truth Social: The online platforms Americans use the most — and the least

Julia Marshall
Americans use YouTube more than any other social media platform, a new report from the Pew Research Center found.
Image credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Most-used social platform

Americans use YouTube more than any other social media platform, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

Rising numbers

While YouTube and Facebook remain at the top, Pew found that TikTok and Instagram have seen consistently rising usage over the past four years.

Daily usage

Pew also conducted a survey on how many people use the sites daily. They found that 52% of Americans go on Facebook at least once daily, with 37% saying they log on several times a day.

Full story

Americans use YouTube more than any other social media platform, a new report from the Pew Research Center found. Only three platforms — YouTube, Facebook and Instagram — are used by at least half of American adults, while several sites, including President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, barely register.

Pew based its findings on a survey of 5,022 adults conducted from February through June.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The survey found that 84% of respondents said they use YouTube, 71% said they have a Facebook page, and 50% use Instagram. 

TikTok and WhatsApp ranked fourth and fifth, at 37% and 32%, respectively. Further down the list are Reddit, Snapchat, X, Threads and Bluesky. Just 4% said they use Trump’s Truth Social.

Daily usage

The survey also examined how frequently Americans visit each social media site. It found that 52% go on Facebook at least once daily, with 37% saying they log on several times a day.

The numbers were similar for YouTube, which sees about 48% of Americans on the platform each day. Of those, about 33% visit the site more than once. 

Daily usage numbers drop off rather significantly for TikTok and X, with 24% saying they log on TikTok daily and 10% on X.

Growing usage

Pew also found the number of Americans using certain platforms on the rise. In the last four years, the number of people using TikTok rose from 21% in 2021 to 37% in 2025. 

Instagram also saw an increase since 2021, going from 40% of adults using the site to 50% in 2025. WhatsApp usage rose about 10 percentage points since then, and Reddit shot up about 8 points.

Numbers differ for young adults

Results look a little different, however, when focusing specifically on young adults. Pew found that adults aged 18 to 29 are far more likely to log onto YouTube and TikTok daily.

According to Pew, 47% of young adults say they use TikTok daily, compared to 28% of 30- to 49-year-olds. On YouTube, 66% of young adults use it daily, compared to 54% in the next age bracket.   

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Social media usage trends, as detailed in a Pew Research Center report, indicate shifting preferences and behaviors among American adults, which can influence digital communication, news consumption and cultural engagement across demographic groups.

Platform popularity

According to Pew Research Center, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram remain the most widely used platforms among American adults, highlighting where digital audiences are most concentrated.

Changing demographics

Usage habits differ substantially by age group, with younger adults more likely to use platforms like TikTok and YouTube daily, underscoring generational shifts in digital engagement.

Growth trends

The report notes rising usage of platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and Reddit over the past four years, suggesting evolving preferences and the potential for changes in how Americans access content and information.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Pew Research Center

Sources

  1. Pew Research Center

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.