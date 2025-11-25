YouTube vs. Truth Social: The online platforms Americans use the most — and the least

Americans use YouTube more than any other social media platform, a new report from the Pew Research Center found. Only three platforms — YouTube, Facebook and Instagram — are used by at least half of American adults, while several sites, including President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, barely register.

Pew based its findings on a survey of 5,022 adults conducted from February through June.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The survey found that 84% of respondents said they use YouTube, 71% said they have a Facebook page, and 50% use Instagram.

TikTok and WhatsApp ranked fourth and fifth, at 37% and 32%, respectively. Further down the list are Reddit, Snapchat, X, Threads and Bluesky. Just 4% said they use Trump’s Truth Social.

Daily usage

The survey also examined how frequently Americans visit each social media site. It found that 52% go on Facebook at least once daily, with 37% saying they log on several times a day.

The numbers were similar for YouTube, which sees about 48% of Americans on the platform each day. Of those, about 33% visit the site more than once.

Daily usage numbers drop off rather significantly for TikTok and X, with 24% saying they log on TikTok daily and 10% on X.

Growing usage

Pew also found the number of Americans using certain platforms on the rise. In the last four years, the number of people using TikTok rose from 21% in 2021 to 37% in 2025.

Instagram also saw an increase since 2021, going from 40% of adults using the site to 50% in 2025. WhatsApp usage rose about 10 percentage points since then, and Reddit shot up about 8 points.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Numbers differ for young adults

Results look a little different, however, when focusing specifically on young adults. Pew found that adults aged 18 to 29 are far more likely to log onto YouTube and TikTok daily.

According to Pew, 47% of young adults say they use TikTok daily, compared to 28% of 30- to 49-year-olds. On YouTube, 66% of young adults use it daily, compared to 54% in the next age bracket.