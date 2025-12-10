Zelenskyy draws hard line on land as Trump, Pope weigh in

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not give up any territory to Russia and plans to present an updated peace plan to the U.S. as soon as Wednesday. At the same time, President Trump is urging Kyiv to “play ball,” while Pope Leo XIV warns that Trump’s rhetoric is straining the U.S.-Europe alliance over the war.

Zelenskyy: ‘We don’t have a moral right’ to cede land

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Russia is “insisting” that Ukraine give up land. However, he said that Kyiv “doesn’t want to give up anything” and legally can’t under Ukraine’s constitution and international law. He added that Ukraine also has no “moral right” to surrender territory.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Zelenskyy said negotiators are now working from three updated documents: a broad outline of proposed steps, a draft on security guarantees and a recovery plan.

He said Ukraine’s updated proposal may be handed to the U.S. on Wednesday. He wrote on X that Kyiv is “ready to present” its ideas to American partners and wants to make any potential steps “as doable as possible.”

Today, we already discussed with our negotiating team the results of yesterday’s work in London, which was conducted at the level of the National Security Advisors of our European partners. This was agreed upon yesterday at the leadersʼ level.



We are working very actively on… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 9, 2025

A key obstacle remains the U.S.-authored idea that Ukraine cede the eastern Donbas region to Russia as part of a ceasefire. Ukraine and key European leaders have repeatedly rejected that.

Trump: Ukraine must ‘play ball’ as Russia holds ‘upper hand’

In an interview with Politico, President Donald Trump again pressed Zelenskyy to accept a U.S. peace proposal that would involve giving territory to Russia. He argued that Moscow has the “upper hand” in the nearly four-year-old invasion.

Trump said he gives Ukrainians “tremendous credit” for their bravery. However, he added that “at some point, size will win, generally.”

He also urged Ukraine to hold a presidential election even though martial law currently prevents it. Zelenskyy’s term was extended because of the war.

Zelenskyy responded by saying Ukraine could be ready to hold elections within 60–90 days if the U.S. and possibly European partners help guarantee security.

Pope Leo XIV warns Trump is undermining US-Europe alliance

As Zelenskyy shuttled through Europe, Pope Leo XIV delivered a pointed warning about Trump’s comments in that Politico interview. In the interview, Trump referred to European leaders as “weak.”

“I think they’re weak,” Trump said. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”

The pope said parts of Trump’s remarks “mark a huge change in what was for many, many years a true alliance between Europe and the United States.” He accused those comments of “trying to break apart what I think needs to be a very important alliance today and in the future.”

Leo spoke after meeting Zelenskyy at Castel Gandolfo outside Rome. The Vatican said the pope repeated his call for “dialogue” and a “just and lasting peace.” He stressed issues like the return of Ukrainian children allegedly taken to Russia and the treatment of prisoners of war.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Europe rallies Kyiv as war grinds on

Zelenskyy’s message comes after he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They all reiterated their backing for a “just and lasting” ceasefire that doesn’t reward Russian aggression.

European leaders are now focused on tying any eventual ceasefire to strong security guarantees from both Europe and the U.S. They’re hoping those guarantees would deter Russia from launching another invasion in the future.