Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Zelenskyy draws hard line on land as Trump, Pope weigh in

Jason K. Morrell
Ukraine's president says his country will not give up any land to Russia and he plans to present an updated peace plan to the U.S.
Image credit: Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Not giving anything up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains stanch that his country will not give up any territory to Russia as part of a peace plan.

New plan

Zelenskyy says he plans to present an updated peace deal to the U.S. as early as Wednesday, despite President Trump urging Kyiv to "play ball."

Pope Leo weighs in

Pope Leo XIV delivered a pointed warning after President Trump called European leaders "weak" in an interview this week, accusing Trump of “trying to break apart … a very important alliance."

Full story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not give up any territory to Russia and plans to present an updated peace plan to the U.S. as soon as Wednesday. At the same time, President Trump is urging Kyiv to “play ball,” while Pope Leo XIV warns that Trump’s rhetoric is straining the U.S.-Europe alliance over the war.

Zelenskyy: ‘We don’t have a moral right’ to cede land

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Zelenskyy said Russia is “insisting” that Ukraine give up land. However, he said that Kyiv “doesn’t want to give up anything” and legally can’t under Ukraine’s constitution and international law. He added that Ukraine also has no “moral right” to surrender territory.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Zelenskyy said negotiators are now working from three updated documents: a broad outline of proposed steps, a draft on security guarantees and a recovery plan.

He said Ukraine’s updated proposal may be handed to the U.S. on Wednesday. He wrote on X that Kyiv is “ready to present” its ideas to American partners and wants to make any potential steps “as doable as possible.”

A key obstacle remains the U.S.-authored idea that Ukraine cede the eastern Donbas region to Russia as part of a ceasefire. Ukraine and key European leaders have repeatedly rejected that.

Trump: Ukraine must ‘play ball’ as Russia holds ‘upper hand’

In an interview with Politico, President Donald Trump again pressed Zelenskyy to accept a U.S. peace proposal that would involve giving territory to Russia. He argued that Moscow has the “upper hand” in the nearly four-year-old invasion.

Trump said he gives Ukrainians “tremendous credit” for their bravery. However, he added that “at some point, size will win, generally.”

He also urged Ukraine to hold a presidential election even though martial law currently prevents it. Zelenskyy’s term was extended because of the war.

Zelenskyy responded by saying Ukraine could be ready to hold elections within 60–90 days if the U.S. and possibly European partners help guarantee security.

Pope Leo XIV warns Trump is undermining US-Europe alliance

As Zelenskyy shuttled through Europe, Pope Leo XIV delivered a pointed warning about Trump’s comments in that Politico interview. In the interview, Trump referred to European leaders as “weak.”

“I think they’re weak,” Trump said. “But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”

The pope said parts of Trump’s remarks “mark a huge change in what was for many, many years a true alliance between Europe and the United States.” He accused those comments of “trying to break apart what I think needs to be a very important alliance today and in the future.”

Leo spoke after meeting Zelenskyy at Castel Gandolfo outside Rome. The Vatican said the pope repeated his call for “dialogue” and a “just and lasting peace.” He stressed issues like the return of Ukrainian children allegedly taken to Russia and the treatment of prisoners of war.

Europe rallies Kyiv as war grinds on

Zelenskyy’s message comes after he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. They all reiterated their backing for a “just and lasting” ceasefire that doesn’t reward Russian aggression.

European leaders are now focused on tying any eventual ceasefire to strong security guarantees from both Europe and the U.S. They’re hoping those guarantees would deter Russia from launching another invasion in the future.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor and Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Ongoing debates over Ukraine's territorial sovereignty and peace proposals highlight tensions between Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Europe, with global leaders expressing concerns about the future of international alliances and regional security.

Territorial integrity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserts that Ukraine will not surrender any land to Russia, emphasizing constitutional and legal barriers as well as moral considerations.

International alliances

Pope Leo XIV and European leaders highlight concern over statements that may undermine cooperation between the United States and Europe regarding Ukraine and broader security issues.

Peace negotiations

Competing proposals and conditions for peace, including calls for Ukraine to hold elections and grant territory to Russia, reflect ongoing challenges in finding a resolution acceptable to all parties.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 159 media outlets

Context corner

The Donbas and other disputed territories have been heavily contested since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine’s constitution prohibits surrendering national territory or amending borders without a nationwide referendum.

History lesson

In 1994, Ukraine surrendered its nuclear arsenal in exchange for security guarantees under the Budapest Memorandum. Russia’s later annexation of Crimea is frequently cited as proof that international promises did not provide effective deterrence or security.

Solution spotlight

Ukraine and European leaders are preparing an alternative plan focused on robust security guarantees and using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction rather than making territorial concessions. Coordination among allies is highlighted as crucial to finding a path forward.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. Politico
  4. CBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize legal/moral resistance — using terms like "refuses to bow" and depicting US pressure as an "attack" that risks capitulation.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasize blame while noting a shortened draft and battlefield realism.
  • Media outlets on the right frame Zelensky's stance as resolute, with phrases like "that is what we are fighting for" and "refuses"/"rejects," treating the US plan as effectively dead.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

159 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • President Volodymyr Zelensky asserted that Ukraine cannot surrender territory, stating, "Under our laws, under international law – and under moral law – we have no right to give anything away."
  • Zelensky indicated that ongoing discussions with European leaders revolve around a proposal for peace but emphasized, "There are difficult problems concerning the territories and so far there has been no compromise."
  • European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, supported U.S.-led diplomatic efforts, reiterating their assistance to Ukraine amid skepticism about some proposals from Washington.
  • Zelensky expressed concerns over the lack of clarity regarding European partners' responses to potential new Russian aggression, stating, "the key is to know what our partners will be ready to do."

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected ceding territory, saying Ukraine has no legal or moral right to do so while meeting European leaders in London and Castel Gandolfo on Tuesday.
  • The US peace plan, trimmed to 20 points, reflects Moscow's insistence on territorial concessions and Donald Trump repeatedly urging Kyiv to cede land for peace.
  • Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones, about 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nearly 70 missiles this past week, Ukraine's Security Service struck an LPG terminal at Temryuk on Dec. 5, and Ukrenergo reported emergency blackouts Tuesday.
  • The refusal increased the risk that a US-backed ceasefire could collapse, while European leaders at the Downing Street summit backed Kyiv and urged a lasting ceasefire with security guarantees.
  • Zelenskyy said his team could send a revised proposal to Washington as soon as Tuesday, adding, "Some issues can only be discussed in person" while continuing talks including a papal audience and Brussels meetings.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has no legal or moral right to cede land to Russia during peace talks due to constitutional and international laws.
  • Zelensky emphasized that no territorial concessions are acceptable in exchange for security guarantees, saying, "We definitely do not want to give anything up. That is what we are fighting for."
  • He noted that the US is seeking compromises in the negotiations but highlighted that questions about security guarantees remain unresolved, adding, "What will our partners do if Russia again starts a war?"
  • Zelensky confirmed that peace proposals would be sent to the US on Tuesday, mentioning, "There is slight progress towards a possible end to the war… The plan will be ready tomorrow."

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. Politico
  4. CBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.