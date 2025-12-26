Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Zelenskyy says meeting with Trump is imminent as peace talks accelerate

Julia Marshall
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects to meet with President Trump this weekend as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia intensify.
Image credit: Danylo Antoniuk/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Summary

Meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects to meet with President Donald Trump this weekend as peace talks continue.

Talks with Witkoff

The planned meeting follows a nearly hour-long conversation Zelenskyy held on Christmas Day with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

20-point plan

Zelenskyy says recent talks have focused on timelines, formats and next steps for a 20-point peace framework unveiled earlier this week.

Full story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects to meet with President Donald Trump this weekend as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia intensify. The White House nor Trump has confirmed the meeting, but Zelenskyy said it is expected to take place Sunday, most likely in Florida. 

“We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Zelenskyy said the meeting would have a “broad agenda” and would focus on what he described as the most sensitive issues in the negotiations. He specifically noted the future of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and control of a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant. 

Recent talks with US envoys

The planned meeting follows a nearly hour-long Christmas Day conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. 

Zelenskyy said the three had a “very good conversation” and thanked both men for their work.

“I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people,” Zelesnkyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy said the peace talks focused on timelines, formats and next steps for a 20-point peace framework that he announced earlier this week. 

What comes next

U.S. negotiators have remained in close contact with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks as Trump pushes to accelerate a deal. The New York Times reports the U.S. plans to present the framework to the Kremlin in the coming days.

However, analysts cited by The Times say Russia is unlikely to accept the proposal as written. On Thursday, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there was “slow but steady progress” in negotiations with the U.S. However, Moscow has shown little indication of its willingness to end the war. 

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss sensitive issues related to the war with Russia, outlining ongoing diplomatic efforts and potential approaches to ending the conflict.

Diplomatic negotiations

The planned meeting highlights ongoing high-level negotiations aimed at seeking a resolution to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

US-Ukrainian relations

Direct discussions and recent contacts between Ukrainian officials and US representatives demonstrate the United States' active involvement in seeking peace in Ukraine.

Peace framework

Discussions about a 20-point peace framework and its possible presentation to Russia emphasize efforts to establish structured and actionable proposals for ending the war.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 202 media outlets

Community reaction

Many Ukrainian officials and advisors express cautious optimism but acknowledge many sensitive issues remain unresolved. There is hope among allies for progress yet concern persists over whether Russia will agree to any proposed terms.

Global impact

The meeting and resulting peace talks could shape Europe’s security, influence NATO dynamics and have broad economic and political implications for the US, EU and nations affected by energy disruptions or related policies.

History lesson

Previous diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine have largely failed to achieve lasting results, with earlier peace plans criticized for being too favorable to one side or unable to address territorial disputes.

Sources

  1. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize a diplomatic "fresh push" for a "peace deal," portraying a "peace plan" as "90 per cent ready" and signaling "progress" with an optimistic tone.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain neutrality, presenting Trump's precondition for meeting as a sign of "significant progress.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the encounter as "crunch talks," employing dramatic language like "Vlad blitzes Ukraine" and posing leading questions such as "Peace Deal On Horizon?" while highlighting unresolved issues like territorial concessions and Moscow's "non-aggression with Nato" condition.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

202 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region, targeting a major producer for the Russian armed forces.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated progress on a peace plan after discussions with U.S. envoys, aiming for a meeting with President Trump.
  • Russian officials confirmed ongoing analysis of U.S. peace proposals after talks between Trump's envoy and Russian representatives.

Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to meet US President Donald Trump in the near future, noting a lot can be decided before the New Year after sharing a 20-point peace proposal with Moscow.
  • Amid weeks of stepped-up engagement, talks with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner produced documents Zelenskyy said are nearly ready, though sensitive issues remain to be worked on.
  • The draft abandons earlier concession-based terms and shifts focus to security guarantees and reconstruction support, requiring Russia to withdraw from Kharkiv and Mykolaiv while Ukraine sets a demilitarised zone in parts of Donetsk.
  • Moscow remains sceptical, analysing proposals while Vladimir Putin last week reiterated demands for Ukraine to withdraw from Donetsk and Luhansk and rule out NATO membership amid Kyiv's push to accelerate negotiations under international pressure.
  • The Institute for the Study of War assessed Russian forces face materiel and manpower strains, while both sides have stepped up strikes on energy sites including Temryuk in recent months.

Key points from the Right

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he will meet with President Donald Trump on December 28 to discuss security guarantees and peace efforts regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the Associated Press.
  • President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago for talks on security guarantees regarding Ukraine's independence.
  • Zelensky announced, "A lot can be decided before the New Year," highlighting the urgency of the meeting and potential resolutions before the holiday.
  • Recent Russian drone strikes against Ukraine have escalated tensions, prompting criticism from U.S. Lawmakers, according to sources mentioned by Zelensky.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

