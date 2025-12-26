Zelenskyy says meeting with Trump is imminent as peace talks accelerate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects to meet with President Donald Trump this weekend as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia intensify. The White House nor Trump has confirmed the meeting, but Zelenskyy said it is expected to take place Sunday, most likely in Florida.

“We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “A lot can be decided before the New Year. Glory to Ukraine!”

Zelenskyy said the meeting would have a “broad agenda” and would focus on what he described as the most sensitive issues in the negotiations. He specifically noted the future of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and control of a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

Recent talks with US envoys

The planned meeting follows a nearly hour-long Christmas Day conversation between Zelenskyy, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy said the three had a “very good conversation” and thanked both men for their work.

“I thank them for the constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words and Christmas greetings to the Ukrainian people,” Zelesnkyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy said the peace talks focused on timelines, formats and next steps for a 20-point peace framework that he announced earlier this week.

What comes next

U.S. negotiators have remained in close contact with Ukrainian officials in recent weeks as Trump pushes to accelerate a deal. The New York Times reports the U.S. plans to present the framework to the Kremlin in the coming days.

However, analysts cited by The Times say Russia is unlikely to accept the proposal as written. On Thursday, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there was “slow but steady progress” in negotiations with the U.S. However, Moscow has shown little indication of its willingness to end the war.