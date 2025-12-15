Zelenskyy signals willingness to pause NATO bid during Berlin peace talks

Peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are underway Monday in Berlin, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaling a potential shift on one of Kyiv’s long-held red lines. Zelenskyy says Ukraine could pause its push to join NATO in exchange for binding security guarantees from the U.S. and its allies, according to The New York Times.

The talks come as negotiators search for a framework that could lead to a ceasefire without forcing Ukraine to surrender additional territory.

What changed in Berlin

Zelenskyy met for roughly five hours on Sunday with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Jared Kushner. Witkoff’s office said the meeting made “a lot of progress,” with follow-up discussions expected Monday involving leaders from Britain, France and NATO.

Russia is not expected to participate in the Berlin talks.

READOUT FROM U.S.-UKRAINE TALKS IN BERLIN, GERMANY:



The meeting in Berlin between President Zelenskyy, Special Envoy Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and delegations from the United States and Ukraine lasted over five hours. Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the…

What concessions are on the table

Reuters reported that Zelenskyy described a ceasefire along current front lines as a “fair option,” while drawing a firm line against giving up any additional land. Kyiv has rejected earlier U.S. proposals that would have required Ukraine to cede territory Russia has not yet occupied — an idea most European leaders also oppose.

Zelenskyy has emphasized that any pause in NATO ambitions would need to be paired with legally binding guarantees strong enough to deter future Russian attacks.

How Washington is framing the talks

President Donald Trump told Politico that he has drafted a new peace plan and suggested Kyiv has yet to engage with it seriously. He said of Zelenskyy, “It would be nice if he would read it.” He criticized European leaders as “weak,” said Russia is “obviously” more assertive than Ukraine and renewed calls for Ukraine to hold elections.

Trump has also argued that U.S. aid should be structured differently, pressing for an agreement that shifts more responsibility onto European allies.

Where Europe is leaning

European leaders are working on a counterproposal to earlier U.S. frameworks that Kyiv dismissed as overly favorable to Moscow. According to The New York Times, European officials see the outcome of the talks as central not only to Ukraine’s future but to Europe’s broader security architecture.

German Chancellor Merz said the goal remains “lasting peace in Ukraine,” while acknowledging “difficult questions” lie ahead.

Empfang der ukrainischen und der amerikanischen Delegation im Kanzleramt.



Wir wollen einen dauerhaften Frieden in der Ukraine. Es liegen schwierige Fragen vor uns, aber wir sind entschlossen, voranzukommen.



Ukrainische Interessen sind auch europäische Interessen. pic.twitter.com/OrCVAkRQw4 — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) December 14, 2025

Competing road maps

Reuters reported that current negotiations are centered on a revised 20-point plan under review by the U.S., Europe and Ukraine. Kyiv continues to reject any settlement that legitimizes further territorial losses, while insisting that security guarantees must be enforceable — not symbolic.