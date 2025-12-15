Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Zelenskyy signals willingness to pause NATO bid during Berlin peace talks

William Jackson
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Berlin with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and is holding follow-up sessions with senior European leaders in high-level talks aimed at ending the war, The New York Times reported. He has signaled Kyiv could suspend its NATO bid, at least for now, in exchange for binding security guarantees.
Image credit: Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

NATO compromise

Zelenskyy offered to suspend Ukraine's NATO bid in exchange for binding security guarantees, positioning a ceasefire along current front lines as a "fair option" while refusing to cede additional territory.

Allied split

The U.S. and Europe remain divided on concessions. Washington reportedly proposed that Ukraine cede land Russia has not yet occupied — a term Kyiv rejects and European leaders oppose.

Trump's critique

Trump called European leaders "weak" and pushed for new Ukrainian elections. He also claimed to have a new peace plan that Kyiv has not yet reviewed.

Full story

Peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine are underway Monday in Berlin, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaling a potential shift on one of Kyiv’s long-held red lines. Zelenskyy says Ukraine could pause its push to join NATO in exchange for binding security guarantees from the U.S. and its allies, according to The New York Times

The talks come as negotiators search for a framework that could lead to a ceasefire without forcing Ukraine to surrender additional territory.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

What changed in Berlin

Zelenskyy met for roughly five hours on Sunday with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Jared Kushner. Witkoff’s office said the meeting made “a lot of progress,” with follow-up discussions expected Monday involving leaders from Britain, France and NATO.

Russia is not expected to participate in the Berlin talks.

What concessions are on the table

Reuters reported that Zelenskyy described a ceasefire along current front lines as a “fair option,” while drawing a firm line against giving up any additional land. Kyiv has rejected earlier U.S. proposals that would have required Ukraine to cede territory Russia has not yet occupied — an idea most European leaders also oppose.

Zelenskyy has emphasized that any pause in NATO ambitions would need to be paired with legally binding guarantees strong enough to deter future Russian attacks. 

How Washington is framing the talks

President Donald Trump told Politico that he has drafted a new peace plan and suggested Kyiv has yet to engage with it seriously. He said of Zelenskyy, “It would be nice if he would read it.” He criticized European leaders as “weak,” said Russia is “obviously” more assertive than Ukraine and renewed calls for Ukraine to hold elections.

Trump has also argued that U.S. aid should be structured differently, pressing for an agreement that shifts more responsibility onto European allies.

Where Europe is leaning

European leaders are working on a counterproposal to earlier U.S. frameworks that Kyiv dismissed as overly favorable to Moscow. According to The New York Times, European officials see the outcome of the talks as central not only to Ukraine’s future but to Europe’s broader security architecture.

German Chancellor Merz said the goal remains “lasting peace in Ukraine,” while acknowledging “difficult questions” lie ahead.

Competing road maps

Reuters reported that current negotiations are centered on a revised 20-point plan under review by the U.S., Europe and Ukraine. Kyiv continues to reject any settlement that legitimizes further territorial losses, while insisting that security guarantees must be enforceable — not symbolic. 

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jason K. Morrell and Devan Markham contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Ongoing peace talks in Berlin could affect both the duration of the Ukraine conflict and future European security, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signals a possible shift in Ukraine's stance on NATO membership to secure stronger security guarantees.

NATO membership

Ukraine's willingness to pause its NATO ambitions in exchange for binding security guarantees represents a significant change in its approach to the conflict and could influence diplomatic solutions.

Security guarantees

The nature and strength of any security guarantees offered to Ukraine are central to the talks' success and to Ukraine's future defense against further aggression, according to multiple sources.

International negotiations

The involvement of the United States, Germany and other European powers, combined with differing proposals and competing interests, demonstrates the complexity of achieving a ceasefire and long-term peace.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Politico
  3. The Guardian
  4. Reuters
  5. Deutsche Welle (DW)
  6. Straight Arrow News

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. Politico
  3. The Guardian
  4. Reuters
  5. Deutsche Welle (DW)
  6. Straight Arrow News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.