AAPI adults mostly think Trump harmed more than helped immigration: Poll

A new poll by AAPI Data and the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found most Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) view President Donald Trump’s immigration policies negatively.

The survey was conducted in early February, shortly after immigration agents shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti and detained a Hmong American man.

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Around 6 in 10 AAPI adults say Trump has harmed immigration and border security, and about two-thirds believe his deportation policies have gone too far. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said they had a “somewhat” or “very” unfavorable opinion of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Among AAPI adults who identify as Republicans, 22% say Trump has hurt immigration and border security, while two-thirds say he helped. Those numbers are less favorable than the broader U.S. adult population identifying as Republican. Among that group, 79% said Trump’s policies helped and 11% said they hurt immigration and border security.

While border arrests have dropped, immigration enforcement actions by ICE have surged in recent months.