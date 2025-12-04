Americans under 30 are facing strain and distrust in institutions: Poll

Young Americans are confronting mounting challenges — from financial instability to the sweeping impact of artificial intelligence. The 51st Harvard Youth Poll shows these pressures are also accompanied by deep distrust in U.S. institutions.

Concerns about AI loom large: 44% of young adults expect it will reduce opportunities, compared with just 14% who see gains. A majority (59%) view AI as a threat to future job prospects, reflecting anxiety about both economic security and the meaning of work.

“Across measures of meaning, opportunity, and job security, young Americans see AI as more likely to take something away than to create something new,” the poll stated.

Confidence in national leadership is low across the board. Only 13% of respondents say the country is headed in the right direction, while 57% believe it is off track. Another 28% are unsure. President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at 29%, while congressional Democrats (27%) and Republicans (26%) fare little better. Despite this skepticism, 46% of young voters prefer Democratic control of Congress in 2026, compared with 29% who favor Republicans — a choice driven more by caution than enthusiasm.

Ideological identities are also eroding: support for capitalism has dropped to 39% (down from 45% in 2020), socialism to 21% (down from 30%), and democratic socialism to 29% (down from 40%). Yet movement‑driven affiliations remain strong, with 53% of young Republicans supporting the MAGA movement and 43% identifying with it.

Public health confidence also shows fault lines. While two‑thirds of respondents express some trust in vaccine safety, only 34% are “very confident.” Meanwhile, partisan divides are sharp: 60% of Democrats are very confident, compared with 15% of Republicans, and racial gaps persist, with Black youth reporting the lowest levels of confidence (46% overall, 17% very confident).

This Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,040 young Americans aged 18-29 nationwide and was conducted between Nov. 3-7, 2025.