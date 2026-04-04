Amnesty International says Iran’s recruitment of child soldiers is a war crime

Cassandra Buchman
Iranian authorities are "committing a grave violation of international humanitarian law amounting to a war crime" by children to fight in the war with the U.S. and Israel, Amnesty International says.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 20% is from left-leaning media.

20% left coverage60% right coverage

Iranian authorities are “committing a grave violation of international humanitarian law amounting to a war crime” by mobilizing children to fight in the war with the U.S. and Israel, Amnesty International says.

In a statement Thursday, Amnesty International said a deputy of the IGRC’s Mohammad Rasoul Allah Corps of Greater Tehran, Rahim Nadali, announced that a recruitment campaign called the “Homeland-Defending Combatants for Iran” is “open to volunteers” aged 12 and above.

Eyewitnesses have reported, and audiovisual evidence has shown, child soldiers at Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ checkpoints and patrols, armed with weapons, Amnesty International said.

“The Iranian authorities are shamelessly encouraging children as young as 12 to join an IRGC-run military campaign, putting them in grave danger and violating international law, which prohibits the recruitment and use of children in the military,” Erika Guevara-Rosas, senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns, said.

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

84 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.