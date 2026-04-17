Average of 47 women and girls killed per day in Gaza: UN Women’s report

An analysis recently published by UN Women shows that at least 47 women and girls have been killed per day in Gaza as a result of Israeli land operations and bombardment.

The report found that more than 22,000 women and 16,000 girls have been killed between October 2023 and December 2025.

Despite a ceasefire agreed to in October, these killings have continued, the report said. Reuters wrote that since the ceasefire agreement, more than 750 Palestinians have been killed, according to local medics. Militants have killed four Israeli soldiers. Both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of ceasefire violations.

“Women and girls accounted for a proportion of deaths far higher than those observed in previous conflicts in Gaza,” Sofia Calltorp, UN Women Chief of Humanitarian Action, said at a press conference on Friday. “Those killed were mothers, they were daughters, sisters, and friends — deeply loved by those around them. They were individuals with lives and with dreams.”



