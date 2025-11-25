Caesars Palace to pay $7.8M in fines over bookmaker linked to Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter

Caesars Palace is on the hook for $7.8 million after the Nevada Gaming Commission fined the casino & resort for its role in the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal. The commission found that the company allowed Mathew Boyer to gamble without verifying his identity or funds.

“There is no customer that’s worth illegitimate profits. We didn’t catch Bowyer and we should have,” Tom Reeg, Caesar’s Entertainment CEO, said. Bowyer was sentenced to one year in federal prison and must pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.

Meanwhile, one of Bowyer’s clients, who was Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was found guilty of bank fraud after illegally transferring $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account to pay off gambling debts.