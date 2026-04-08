California governor candidate thinks no one under 16 should have a smartphone

California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton said he envisions a world where children under 16 do not have smartphones. Hilton personally favors an old-fashioned flip phone over modern devices.

Skeptical of AI regulation, Hilton opposes micromanaging technology through statutes, preferring the governor’s platform to shift social norms. He resisted using the term “ban,” saying instead, “that’s what I’d like to get to, is a place where no kids have a smartphone.”

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While jurisdictions like Australia passed under-16 social-media bans in late 2025, Hilton maintains that social norms should drive change — a position placing him at odds with shifting public mood favoring government action.

Following an endorsement from President Donald Trump, Hilton is attempting to consolidate Republican support in his bid to lead California’s $4 trillion economy through his “Califordable” platform, promising tax cuts for those earning under $100,000.