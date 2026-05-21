California woman to plead guilty for paying homeless individuals to register to vote

A California woman is charged with paying people, including homeless individuals living in downtown Los Angeles, to register to vote.

Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, of Marina del Rey, is charged with one felony count of paying another person to register to vote. Armstrong, 64, agreed to plead guilty, and is expected to do so in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says Armstrong periodically worked as a “petition circulator,” where she was paid to collect voter signatures on petitions for initiatives, referendums and recalls on California ballots. She occasionally solicited signatures in Skid Row, which has a large population of homeless people.

According to the DOJ, Armstrong would pay people in Skid Row between $2 and $3 to sign her petitions. Starting “no later than 2025,” she would also pay them to complete a voter registration form. On several occasions, the DOJ said, if a homeless individual did not have an address of their own, Armstrong would put down her former address in Los Angeles on the registration form.