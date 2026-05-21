Canadian man charged with illegally voting in US elections makes court appearance

A Canadian man living in Massachusetts who is accused of voting illegally in multiple federal elections made his initial appearance in court this week.

Sunny Manhertz of Saugus is charged with one count of unlawful voting by an alien and one count of the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under state law. Manhertz was born in Canada and has been a lawful permanent resident in the U.S. since 1987, according to court documents.

He allegedly submitted a Massachusetts voter registration in March 2016 where he answered “yes” when asked if he was a U.S. citizen. The Department of Justice said that Manhertz voted in federal elections in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Manhertz is due back in court in June.