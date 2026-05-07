Canadian Trump critic sues DHS after attempts to acquire his Google data

Sarah Peters
An unidentified Canadian man is suing the DHS after it attempted to acquire his data from Google.
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Image credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images
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An unidentified Canadian man is suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after it attempted to obtain his data from Google, including his activity logs, location, account history, and other identifying information.

The man has been critical of President Donald Trump and his administration. Following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, he posted on social media criticizing the agency. Shortly after, DHS attempted to obtain the man’s information by issuing an administrative subpoena to Google.

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DHS argues that its actions did not exceed its authority under Section 1509 of the Tariff Act of 1930. This gives Customs and Border Patrol the jurisdiction to receive records in relation to the importation or transport of goods within the country.

But the Canadian, who is represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, says he has not been to the U.S. in more than 10 years.

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