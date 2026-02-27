Chuck Schumer more unpopular than he’s ever been in Senate career: Poll

Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.'s, approval rating hit an all-time low in a recent Marist poll.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.’s, approval rating hit an all-time low in a recent Marist poll.

Of those surveyed, 27% think Schumer is doing an excellent or good job in office, while 24% said he’s doing fair, and 41% said he’s doing a poor job. That makes for a 34% decrease in Schumer’s approval rating compared to last year — and his lowest ever since Marist started tracking it in 1999.

More Democrats have a negative view of Schumer’s job performance than they did previously, (50% versus 46%) though Marist wrote that the largest shift was among Republicans, 84% of whom said Schumer is doing fairly or poorly, as opposed to 69% before.

