CIA takes World Factbook offline after decades as public reference

Ally Heath
For more than 60 years, many people seeking raw, country-by-country economic and population data have turned to the CIA’s World Factbook. But this week, the "gold standard" for global statistics went dark. On Wednesday, the agency quietly shuttered the online reference, replacing it with a farewell note that urged readers to "stay curious about the world and find ways to explore it… in person or virtually."
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On Feb. 4, the Trump administration abruptly shuttered the CIA World Factbook, ending a reference source that served researchers and students for more than six decades.

The Cold War created an urgent need for centralized intelligence, prompting the CIA to develop the Factbook in 1971 and release it publicly four years later to rehabilitate its brand. In 1975, the Factbook’s public release coincided with Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, holding more than 100 hearings investigating widespread abuse by the CIA, IRS, FBI and National Security Agency.

The final edition remains outdated, still listing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as head of government under Iran despite his reported death in March. Analysts argue the publication was never truly neutral.

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