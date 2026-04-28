CNN delays documentary critical of Trump after correspondents’ dinner attack

CNN postponed anchor Fareed Zakaria’s documentary, “The Imperial Presidency,” following the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night.

The documentary, which is critical of Trump and his use of executive powers, was supposed to air Sunday night. It was preempted for coverage of the shooting at the correspondents’ dinner, which Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other senior cabinet members attended.

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CNN described the film as a look at “how, over decades, presidential authority has steadily stretched beyond the limits envisioned by the Founders—evolving into a system increasingly vulnerable to abuse and capable of enabling an unscrupulous leader to edge toward autocracy.”

Neither CNN nor Zakaria has said when the documentary will premiere.