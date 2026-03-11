Unbiased. Straight Facts.
CNN’s Abby Phillip apologizes for inaccurately reporting ISIS-inspired attack targeted Mamdani

Ally Heath
CNN anchor Abby Phillip apologized after saying a bombing attempt in New York City was "an attempted terror attack against New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani."
Image credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
CNN anchor Abby Phillip apologized after falsely stating on air that an alleged bombing attempt in New York City Saturday was “an attempted terror attack against New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.”

The attempted bombing, which the FBI is calling an ISIS-inspired attack, was directed at a group of anti-Muslim protesters outside Gracie Mansion, the official mayor’s residence.

Phillip later corrected her statement in a post on X.

“I want to correct something I said last night,” Phillips wrote. “The bombs thrown in New York City over the weekend by ISIS-inspired attackers was thrown into a crowd of anti-Muslim protestors and not specifically targeted at Mayor Mamdani. That wording was inaccurate and I didn’t catch it ahead of time. I apologize for the error.”

