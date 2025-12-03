Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Colombian fisherman’s family files complaint alleging murder in US strike

The family of a Colombian fisherman killed in a U.S. military boat strike filed a complaint alleging he was murdered by the U.S. government.
Image credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images
The family of Alejandro Carranza Medina filed a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, claiming he was unlawfully killed in a U.S. military airstrike on Sept. 15, 2025. The petition comes after Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the U.S. government of murder because of that strike.

“From numerous news reports, we know that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was responsible for ordering the bombing of boats like those of Alejandro Carranza and the murder of all those on such boats,” the petition said. “Secretary Hegseth has admitted that he gave such orders despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings.”

Legal experts argue that the airstrike violates international human rights laws. Additionally, the Inter-American Commission urged the U.S. to ensure respect for human rights during military operations. While the commission can investigate the complaint and issue a ruling, any decision would not be legally binding in the U.S.

