Colorado Senators derail funding votes over dismantling of NCAR by Trump

Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper blocked a new government funding bill because of proposed cuts to NCAR, a climate research center.
Image credit: Getty Images
The Senate went home for the holiday break without passing a new government funding bill because of a last-minute block from Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Democrats of Colorado. The pair blocked the funding bill because it included a provision to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), in Boulder, Colorado.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought called the facility “one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country.” He also said weather-related research would be moved to other facilities if NCAR is shut down.

Hickenlooper and Bennet appeared to have the final two votes needed to pass a new spending bill before the recess, but the pair asked for another vote to amend the package to restore NCAR’s funding.

“All we’re trying to do is just protect the budget that was already there,” Hickenlooper said. “So, whatever disagreement there is between the state, the governor of Colorado, and the President of the United States, that shouldn’t affect a scientific institution. Science should be free of that kind of politics.”

The continuing resolution currently funding the government expires at the end of January.

