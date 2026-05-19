Comey has ‘complete faith’ in the judicial system, defends his ’86 47′ social post

Mark Keierleber
Former FBI Director James Comey faces federal charges related to a 2025 Instagram post featuring seashells arranged to form the numbers 86-47, with prosecutors alleging the phrase constitutes a death threat against President Trump.
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Former FBI Director James Comey said he has “complete faith” in the judicial system while speaking on NBC News Meet the Press Sunday about criminal charges related to a 2025 instagram post.

“The president of the United States cannot use the Justice Department to target people,” Comey said on the program.

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Comey faces federal criminal charges related to a 2025 Instagram post featuring seashells arranged to form the numbers 86 47, with prosecutors alleging the phrase constitutes a death threat against President Donald Trump. Comey framed the prosecution as political retaliation.

Justice Department officials allege 86 is criminal slang meaning “to kill,” while hospitality workers contend the term commonly means removing an item from a menu. Trump told reporters last month it is “a mob term for kill him.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the prosecution rests on a body of evidence collected over about 11 months rather than the single Instagram image. However, he cannot publicly disclose further details regarding ongoing grand jury proceedings.

Comey highlighted a separate indictment involving New York Attorney General Letitia James dismissed last year as political payback and noted the Justice Department previously targeted Sens. Adam Schiff and Mark Kelly in cases that did not advance.

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