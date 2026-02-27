Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Corrections being issued for Texas’ Bible-infused curriculum

Cassandra Buchman
Texas' State Board of Education voted 8-6 on Wednesday to approve correcting factual errors, fixing punctuation and replacing images because of licensing or copyright issues in its Bible-infused curriculum.
Image credit: AP Photo/Eric Gay
Approved over a year ago, teachers and education officials found errors in the so-called "Bluebonnet" textbook after it was introduced to classrooms. While it is optional for schools to adopt this curriculum, they get more funding if they do.

Approved over a year ago, teachers and education officials found errors in the so-called “Bluebonnet” textbook after it was introduced to classrooms. While it is optional for schools to adopt this curriculum, they get more funding if they do.

Board members said there were more than 4,000 corrections that needed to be made. Jake Kobersky, spokesperson for the Texas Education Agency, told The Associated Press that about 1,900 changes were made, including duplicate corrections in the teacher guide, student workbook and other documents.

