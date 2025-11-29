Unbiased. Straight Facts.
DC shooting suspect to face death penalty, Bondi says

Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors will pursue capital punishment against Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
The man accused of shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. could face the death penalty. Attorney General Pam Bondi said prosecutors will pursue capital punishment against Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.

The shooting happened just blocks away from the White House on Thanksgiving Eve, leaving one guard, Sarah Beckstrom, dead and another critically injured. Lakanwal will face a murder charge.

According to reports, the shooter previously worked with the CIA in Afghanistan and was granted asylum in April by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called the shooting “an act of terror,” and has said his administration will “permanently pause” migration from certain countries.

Tags:

