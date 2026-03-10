Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Democrats vow to shut down Senate over Iran conflict

Ally Heath
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as 0% is from left-leaning media.

0% left coverage40% right coverage

At least six Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said they plan to force votes and use procedural tools to pressure Republicans into scheduling public hearings on the Iran war.

“We have collectively agreed that we’re going to use the levers that we have,” Booker said. “We should be having hearings on the biggest military engagement since the war in Afghanistan.”

Democrats will keep pushing war powers resolutions to compel hearings, after a resolution to limit military actions in Iran failed along party lines.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized President Donald Trump’s inconsistent explanations for the war in Iran, saying the American people deserve clear answers.

The group already filed five resolutions to pull back from action against Iran and said it plans to force public floor debates and votes on the Iran conflict.

“What we’re saying is we’re not going to let the Senate be silent,” Murphy said. “We want there to be a hearing so that the American public can hear from their leaders why they think this war is in the national interest. I think they’ll fail in that exercise.”

Tags: , , , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

12 total sources

  • No coverage from Far Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Left sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Lean Left sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.