Democrats vow to shut down Senate over Iran conflict

At least six Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said they plan to force votes and use procedural tools to pressure Republicans into scheduling public hearings on the Iran war.

“We have collectively agreed that we’re going to use the levers that we have,” Booker said. “We should be having hearings on the biggest military engagement since the war in Afghanistan.”

Democrats will keep pushing war powers resolutions to compel hearings, after a resolution to limit military actions in Iran failed along party lines.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., criticized President Donald Trump’s inconsistent explanations for the war in Iran, saying the American people deserve clear answers.

The group already filed five resolutions to pull back from action against Iran and said it plans to force public floor debates and votes on the Iran conflict.

“What we’re saying is we’re not going to let the Senate be silent,” Murphy said. “We want there to be a hearing so that the American public can hear from their leaders why they think this war is in the national interest. I think they’ll fail in that exercise.”