DHS agents allegedly used slurs to describe Latinos in 2025 LA operation

Newly disclosed body camera footage and text messages show federal immigration agents using racial slurs to describe Latinos while conducting sweeps and enforcement stops in the Los Angeles area.

The evidence came up as part of an ACLU lawsuit, Vasquez Perdomo v. Mullin, alleged racial profiling. The plaintiffs asked the court to prohibit federal agents from stopping people who are not suspected of wrongdoing or targeting individuals based on race.

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The plaintiffs also argue the stops violated the Fourth and Fifth Amendments, alleging agents detained people based on race rather than reasonable suspicion and denied them equal protection under the law.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson dismissed the court motion, saying agents remain focused on public safety rather than “entertaining performative outrage.”

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