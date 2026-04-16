DHS looking into accusations Eric Swalwell employed nanny unauthorized to work in US

Cassandra Buchman
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services referred accusations that former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., employed a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization to the Department of Homeland Security.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
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United States Citizenship and Immigration Services referred allegations that former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., employed a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization to the Department of Homeland Security.

USCIS had been collecting information on these claims, DHS said in an X post Sunday.

The New York Post published a story Saturday saying the nanny kept working for Swalwell’s family after her temporary work authorization expired in 2022, citing complaints to DHS. In one complaint, Swalwell was accused of paying the nanny “under the table” by using campaign funds. The nanny received a permanent labor certification in 2024.

Swalwell resigned from Congress and ended his gubernatorial primary campaign after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct led to lawmakers from both sides of the aisle asking him to step down. 

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