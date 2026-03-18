DHS pick Mullin says he regrets calling Alex Pretti a ‘deranged individual’

During his confirmation hearing Wednesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said he regretted his comments about Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse killed during immigration protests in Minneapolis in January. Trump nominated Mullin to take over as Secretary of Homeland Security after removing Kristi Noem from the post earlier this month.

Mullin had earlier described Pretti as a “deranged individual” looking to cause maximum damage in a Fox News interview.

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“I went out there too fast, I was responding immediately without the facts,” Mullin said. “That’s my fault. That won’t happen as Secretary.”

Mullin said he will wait for the outcome of ongoing DHS investigations and would apologize to Pretti’s family if inquiries contradicted his initial assumptions.