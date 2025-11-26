DOGE claims agency remains functional despite reports of breakup

Despite claims that the agency has been disbanded, the Department of Government Efficiency said it remains operational. The agency, which at one point was headed by Elon Musk, slashed 78 government contracts totaling $335 million.

Meanwhile, Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor said DOGE is no longer a “centralized agency.” The agency said it saved around $214 billion after stopping fraudulent payments and reducing the federal workforce.

DOGE was set to run for at least eight more months, according to its mandate. Reports of the agency’s breakup began circulating as early as June.

The department has been functional for less than a year after launching on Saturday, Jan. 25.